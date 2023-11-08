NTT DATA Announces the Acquisition of Sapphire

Strengthening Its Presence in the SAP© Midmarket Space and Expanding its ServiceNow Partnership Offerings

BIELEFELD, Germany and CINCINNATI and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a group company of NTT DATA and a global strategic partner of SAP, today unveiled its acquisition of Sapphire, a UK-headquartered provider of digital operations software and services to primarily mid-market customers in the US and UK markets through its partnerships with SAP, ServiceNow, Infor SunSystems, HxGN and AWS. The acquisition underscores NTT DATA Business Solutions' commitment to solidifying its leadership in the SAP midmarket sector and its ambition to stand out as both a premier provider in the SAP SI market for major clients and an advanced digital operations solutions provider to mid-market customers.

"We are excited to leverage the potential Sapphire offers to our global customers, especially their ServiceNow partnership capabilities. Sapphire's expertise complements those of NTT DATA Business Solutions and will allow us to comprehensively serve the UK and US SME market. In addition, the acquisition will contribute to increase our market share in these two focus countries," stated Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "Sapphire has a strong SAP knowledge in development and consulting, particularly in the area of finance and logistic. Together, we can even more effectively support our customers throughout their complete lifecycle."

With the acquisition, more than 1,200 existing customers with an average 7-year relationship with Sapphire will move to the NTT/NTT DATA Group. "Having watched Sapphire's business evolution over two decades, the esteem Sapphire commands in the market, from both customers and suppliers, is evident. Sapphire's extensive capability in the SAP midmarket is a significant addition to NTT DATA Business Solutions, with our mutual focus on driving digital transformation through cloud adoption making us the only SAP partner able to comprehensively and consistently serve enterprise and mid-market customer's needs," expressed Justin Brading, EVP of Western Europe and Managing Director UK&I for NTT DATA Business Solutions.

Sapphire's principle markets are the UK and US, allowing NTT DATA Business Solutions to expand its business in the countries. "Sapphire complements our US team and will expedite our move into SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, a mutual priority for both SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions. Vince De Luca, the CEO of Sapphire, will bring invaluable insights to our US leadership, further bolstering our growth aspirations," mentioned Steve Niesman, EVP and President Americas Region for NTT DATA Business Solutions.

The merger of the two companies enhances Sapphire's targeted global expansion. "The entire leadership team and I are energised by the prospects of becoming part of NTT DATA Business Solutions, and what that does as we look to deliver digital transformation outcomes to our customers. The investment potential and global influence from this new leadership will empower us to scale internationally in unprecedented ways. This is a transformative opportunity for our entire team at Sapphire who now become part of one of the world's largest digital operations providers, and we are all excited to be embarking on this new journey together with our new colleagues at NTT DATA Business Solutions," shared Vince De Luca, CEO of Sapphire.

About Sapphire

Founded in 1992, Sapphire's headquarters are situated in London. They employ around 420 professionals. With operations spanning the UK and US, they are supported by dedicated teams in nations such as India, Philippines, South Africa, Argentina, and Lebanon. Sapphire specializes in business solutions revolving around SAP, ServiceNow, Infor, Hexagon, and Automation Anywhere.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation: – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe.

