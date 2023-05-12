NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2022/2023

Revenues climb by 14.7% to BEUR 1.423

Cloud Subscription segment posts accelerated growth of 57.1%

EBITA up 56.2% from MEUR 63.5 to MEUR 99.2

EBITA margin at 7.0%

Forecast for 2023/24: Revenue expected to increase by between 4% and 6% on like-for-like basis

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG significantly improved all relevant key figures in the past fiscal year, with earnings increasing at an above-average rate. In the fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the company generated significant revenue growth of 14.7% to BEUR 1.42 after BEUR 1.24 in the previous year. Organic growth came to 10.8%. The newly acquired companies contributed growth of +3.9% to this revenue upturn. Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) exceeded the previous year's level of MEUR 63.5 by 56.2% again at MEUR 99.2. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG amounted to BEUR 1.657 as of March 31, 2023, also significantly higher than the previous year's level of BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022.

Jürgen Pürzer, CFO, and Norbert Rotter, CEO, from NTT DATA Business Solutions (left to right)

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, comments: "We seamlessly continued the already excellent development from the previous year and achieved another record year for many key figures. All in all, NTT DATA Business Solutions generated revenue growth well above the sector average. One strong growth driver on the revenue side was cloud subscription and our own software products. We increased the number of our employees by 11.1% to 13,530."

In the revenue segments, consulting business now reached revenues of MEUR 651.6 after MEUR 554.7 in the previous year, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.5%. Revenues in licensing business declined by 23.1% from MEUR 65.4 to MEUR 50.3. The most significant growth in revenue was once again achieved by the Cloud Subscription segment, which was up by 57.1% at MEUR 90.0 after MEUR 57.3 in the previous year. The Managed Services segment increased its revenue by 12.2% to MEUR 626.1 after the previous year's figure of MEUR 558.0. Revenues in the Other segment came to MEUR 5.4 after MEUR 5.9 in the previous year.

Broken down by territory, the DACH region saw revenue growth of 14.8% to MEUR 621.8 after MEUR 541.8 in the previous fiscal year. Western Europe boosted revenues from MEUR 183.9 to MEUR 192.5 last year, representing a 4.7% upturn. At 16.7%, there was strong growth again in Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE), which generated revenue of MEUR 255.3 compared to MEUR 218.8 in the previous year. Revenue in the Americas region continued to grow significantly by 29.9% from MEUR 193.5 to MEUR 251.4. The APAC segment also increased its revenue by 2.2% from MEUR 93.0 to MEUR 95.0. The Other segment contributed revenue of MEUR 7.4 after MEUR 10.3 in the previous year.

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG's earnings improved very significantly again, as in the previous year, and rose at a faster rate than revenue. EBITA for the past fiscal year climbed by 56.2% to MEUR 99.2 after MEUR 63.5 in the previous year. As a result, the EBITA margin rose to 7.0% after 5.1% in the previous year. Indeed, EBIT even improved by 76.6% from MEUR 48.3 to MEUR 85.3, with the EBIT margin climbing from 3.9% to 6.0%. IFRS earnings increased by 139.6% from MEUR 27.0 to MEUR 64.7.

Jürgen Pürzer, CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, comments: "Of course, our very good earnings performance partly results from the revenue increases in our segments. But for the second year in a row, it also reflects our consistent and successful implementation of the global cost and efficiency improvement program. We have thus laid a good foundation for a successful future."

For fiscal year 2023/2024, the Executive Board anticipates further revenue growth of between 4% and 6% on a like-for-like basis. An EBITA margin of around 7.5% is projected with further growth in earnings.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

