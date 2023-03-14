NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sustainable Growth

Award presented at Q1 MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All-Hands

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it received an SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Sustainable Growth. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"The award is a recognition of our long-standing cooperation with SAP. The trusting partnership and the platform that SAP offers us give us the opportunity to support our customers effectively. How well we are succeeding in this is shown by the accelerating customer adoption in the cloud sector", says Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are proud to receive this award from SAP for sustainable growth in our core region MEE, where we achieved record revenue in the fiscal year 2022. It confirms our successful strategy implementation in driving business transformation in the cloud in a sustainable and innovative way. We will continue investing in the MEE region in order to expand our cloud growth as an award-winning SAP partner," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA.

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"It is your hard work and passion which enables customers to adopt innovation and prepare for a successful and sustainable business in the cloud," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, SAP. "I am delighted to congratulate NTT DATA Business Solutions as the recipient of the Sustainable Growth award. Thank you for working with us hand in hand to make the transformation in the cloud a success. I look forward to seeing you continue to succeed in 2023."

NTT DATA Business Solutions began its long-standing SAP partnership in 1989. This award confirms NTT DATA Business Solutions' close relationship with SAP as one of its longest and top performing partners in MEE when it comes to holistically implementing innovations and driving forward customers' digital transformation in a future-oriented direction. On a global level, NTT DATA Business Solutions is also considered a successful consultancy for medium-sized businesses, receiving an SAP Pinnacle Award for Sales Excellence – Midmarket in 2022.

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG received its award during the Q1 MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All-Hands, a regional quarterly event in which the MEE Partner Ecosystem Success leadership team shares important updates on SAP's strategy with partners.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions



NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

