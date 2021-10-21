NTT DATA Business Solutions AG reports figures for first half of 2021

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, commented: "There is again strong demand for SAP consulting business all over the world, which is leading to high capacity utilization among our consultants in particular. New products such as "Rise with SAP" are being well received by SMEs. The transformation to cloud subscription models is in full swing. Our solutions for specific sectors (such as pharma and life sciences) are being marketed very successfully."

In the individual revenue areas, consulting business improved by 28.6% from MEUR 205.6 in the first half of the previous year to MEUR 264.3. Licenses declined slightly from MEUR 24.7 to currently MEUR 23.1 (-6.5%). By contrast, Cloud Subscription reported an increase of 40.4% in the amount of MEUR 25.7 after MEUR 18.3 in the previous year. Managed Services continued to impress following solid growth in recent years, with an upturn of 6.3% from MEUR 252.9 to MEUR 268.9. The Other segment generated revenues of MEUR 2.2 after MEUR 4.1.

Revenues in the DACH segment, the largest segment in terms of revenues, continued to rise to MEUR 252.4, an increase of 11.4% on the prior-year figure of MEUR 226.6. Revenues in Western Europe improved by 18.8% in the first half of the year from MEUR 74.0 to currently MEUR 87.9. North and Eastern Europe (NEE) achieved significant growth of 14.2% to MEUR 101.3 after MEUR 88.7. The Americas region enjoyed the strongest increase in revenues, rising by 29.6% to MEUR 107.3 after MEUR 82.8 in the first half of the previous year. Finally, revenues in Asia increased slightly by 4.3% to MEUR 31.2 in the first half of the year after the previous year's figure of MEUR 29.9. The Other segment contributed revenues of MEUR 4.1 after MEUR 3.6 in the previous year.

In the first half of the year, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG's earnings situation benefited to a very significant degree from the positive performance in revenues, and in particular from the higher consultant capacity utilization and the cost and efficiency measures implemented: EBITA increased almost five-fold (+396.8%) from MEUR 6.2 to MEUR 30.6 in the first half of the year. The EBITA margin climbed accordingly from 1.2% to 5.2% – a figure targeted before the pandemic. The operating cashflow amounted to MEUR 50.3 in the first six months, almost double the MEUR 23.1 reported for the same period of the previous year.

Jürgen Pürzer, CFO at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG since March 1, 2020, said: "After a previous year that was modest overall, we are fully on track again in terms or earnings and cashflow in the current fiscal year. We have thus been able to achieve a fundamental improvement in all our earnings indicators."

For the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the Management Board of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG is forecasting further increases in revenue and earnings figures, with growth in revenues to between BEUR 1.083 and BEUR 1.104 and an operating EBITA margin of more than 5%.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of the NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success, the company employs some 11,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

