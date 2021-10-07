NTT DATA Business Solutions has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. NTT DATA Business Solutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."

Norbert Rotter, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG CEO confirmed: "As a Microsoft partner with the SAP on Azure advanced specialization, NTT DATA Business Solutions can work with Microsoft and SAP seamlessly. Customers enjoy all the benefits of flexible platforms combined with NTT DATA's SAP knowhow and deep sector knowledge."

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of the NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success, the company employs some 11,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

