NTT DATA Business Solutions publishes visionary book 'IGNITE.2034'

BIELEFELD, Germany, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions announces the publication of the book IGNITE.2034. In this visionary book project, the global IT service provider, together with 32 authors from twelve countries, offers an outlook on the year 2034. Over the course of 216 pages, the authors examine the key issues of the future and illustrate how potential developments over the next decade will have a lasting impact on our lives. Many of the scenarios described are already foreseeable today and illustrate the rapid pace of technological progress.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, is the editor of the book IGNITE.2034 © Constantin Ranke (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)

"I am very pleased that we were able to win so many well-known experts for this book. As a leading IT service provider focused on SAP, we have a social responsibility to actively shape the future. How will AI, quantum computing, climate change and medicine change our lives? And how can we at NTT DATA anticipate digital solutions for the needs of the future? Questions like these from the book drive us and are our engine for innovation and sustainable action," explains editor Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.

The list of contributors to IGNITE.2034 is impressive: Dietmar Hopp, founder of SAP; Prof. A. Michael Spence, Nobel Laureate in Economics; Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO Covestro; Diana Rauhut, Board Member Mainova AG; Dr. Alexander Glätzle, CEO & Founder Planqc; Robert Swan, polar explorer; Nikola Hagleitner, Board Member DHL Group; Prof. Andreas Bett, Director Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems; Yasuharu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer Dentsu; and many more. With Abhijit Dubey, Global CEO of NTT DATA, Inc., and Andy Steer, Chief Partner Officer of NTT DATA Business Solutions UK&I, two experts from the Group also share their knowledge.

They all consider how their field of expertise will change over the next ten years. Their predictions are based on NTT DATA's six values: People, Trust, Sustainability, Innovation, Transformation and Society. Through these core topics, NTT DATA intends to set standards and demonstrate how technology can have a positive impact not only on businesses, but also on our planet and society as a whole.

IGNITE.2034 is now available as a paperback and Kindle version in German or English and can be ordered here.

