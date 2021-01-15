NTT DATA is significantly expanding its presence in the US market

CINCINNATI and BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA expands in the US by strengthening its foothold in the strategic supply chain segment. itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is announcing its acquisition of the US SAP consulting company My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG), Birmingham, Alabama. With this acquisition, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's most successful SAP service companies, is not only significantly expanding its presence in the USA, but also extending its service portfolio with essential supply chain planning and execution capabilities.

MSCG specializes in supply chain process re-engineering and application implementation services utilizing SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Integrated Business Planning/Advanced Planning and Optimization, and Transportation Management and is focused exclusively on SAP Solutions.

"With the acquisition of MSCG, we are expanding in a highly strategic market segment in the USA, one of our most important markets," reports Norbert Rotter, CEO itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. "The USA supply chain market is at a turning point, as SME companies in particular are beginning to digitally transform and optimize their supply chains. In this context, MSCG represents an ideal partner for us."

According to Gartner, the global market for supply chain management amounted to 14 billion US dollars in 2018 and was set to grow to 19 billion by 2021. It is also expected that 65 percent of goods movements in automated warehouses will be controlled by robots by 2023. In terms of sectors, MSCG has focus in manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, mill products and the life science industries.

"Many analysts state five years of digital transformation have taken place in the last several months. No area of business has been more affected by this trend than companies' supply chains," states Steve Niesman, itelligence Americas President and Region Head. "Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome MSCG into the itelligence/NTT DATA family to help our collective customers stay relevant and thrive as the pace of supply chain planning and execution continues to accelerate."

In the USA, MSCG is a recognized market leader for SAP Extended Warehouse Management and Integrated Business Planning. The cloud solution SAP Integrated Business Planning already has a strong market position in the USA and offers great potential for supporting customers on their digitalization journey.

The acquisition of MSCG complements the partnership in the area of global logistics control that NTT has recently entered into with SAP. The two partners are setting out to jointly develop closely integrated solutions for the Intelligent Enterprise. As SAP's strategic partner, NTT will deliver cloud solutions, infrastructure management services and business consulting at a global level. itelligence is a subsidiary of NTT/NTT DATA.

"We are delighted to expand our SAP Supply Chain capabilities in the USA market through the acquisition of MSCG," emphasizes Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. And he continues: "We consider logistics and supply chain as a strong growth market. In addition, NTT DATA has outstanding expertise in Digital, Vertical and Cloud solutions. The combination of MSCG and our One NTT DATA SAP team offers enormous competitive benefits to customers, particularly those in our commercial and manufacturing verticals, and fits perfectly into our global and local strategies."

Together with MSCG, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is also strengthening the network and collaboration within the overall NTT Group on the American continent.

"The strategic investment from NTT DATA and itelligence gives MSCG the partnership we need to expand our best-in-class supply chain services not only in NA and LATAM, but also throughout the NTT global footprint," says Omar Zuberi from MSCG. His partner Neil Patel adds: "The two companies are excited to take advantage of the synergies between MSCG's entrepreneurial spirit and the NTT global brand. We are consequently convinced that we will enjoy strong growth working together in our newly formed partnership."

Media contact:

Shawnee Schauff

itelligence Inc.

Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

+1-859-802-2644

[email protected]

For international media contact:

Silvia Dicke

Head of Corporate Communications

itelligence AG

D-33605 Bielefeld

+49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107

[email protected]

About My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG)

MSCG is a leading provider of Supply Chain planning and execution process re-engineering and application implementation services. MSCG helps leading brand name companies create a sustainable strategic advantage with excellence throughout their supply chains processes and applications. Our highly experienced consultants incorporate leading edge best practices & processes to ensure Value Maximization & Risk Mitigation for their clients supply chain initiatives. MSCG is made up of consultants that bring real world experience and know-how.

About itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

- Cross reference: Picture is available via epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu) -

SOURCE itelligence AG

Related Links

https://itelligencegroup.com

