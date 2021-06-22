NTT DATA Named a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Services PEAK Matrix Report

Everest Group's report positioned NTT DATA as a Leader, the highest of its three categories. The report assessed NTT DATA's offerings as having advanced capabilities in market adoption, value delivered, vision and strategy, and innovation and investments.

"Enterprises adopting SAP S/4HANA are evolving beyond standard lift-and-shift implementations and process reimagination. They're looking for high-level support to help them better orchestrate their enterprise application landscapes," said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA. "Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the S/4HANA Services category showcases how NTT DATA is delivering what clients need. We've developed superior abilities to advise on platform strategy and execution, implement complex greenfield and brownfield programs, and provide maintenance and support for S/4HANA projects – both on premises and in the cloud."

To be named a Leader in the report, Everest Group said companies must meet certain requirements, including the ability to successfully execute large-scale, multi-continent, end-to-end S/4HANA services, underpinned by their strong global delivery network and meaningful onshore presence. The report highlighted Leaders' track records of growing and engaging talent in the S/4HANA services market, their mature suites of SAP-certified, S/4HANA, OTS verticalized solutions, and their balanced portfolios possessing vertical-specific solutions.

NTT DATA was praised for its ability to deliver services targeted for specific regions, especially Europe, APAC and Latin America. The report also touted NTT DATA's flexibility in engagement, domain experience and account management, along with its efforts to upskill S/4HANA resources through its dedicated S/4HANA academy. The company outpaced its peers in scaling its pool of S/4HANA Cloud resources and made significant investments in building verticalized solutions and frameworks for S/4HANA, the report said.

The SAP S/4HANA ERP platform is an integral part of enterprise digital transformation – enabling enterprises to build a well-orchestrated applications landscape. SAP owns a lion's share of the ERP market and its S/4HANA platform has shown meaningful growth underpinned by its platform capabilities and strong partner ecosystem," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "NTT DATA has invested in building a robust suite of verticalized solutions/framework for S/4HANA to deliver industry-specific solutions, and with the acquisition of ISS Consulting and FH S.A. it has further augmented its delivery capabilities in the Latin American and ASEAN regions. Clients appreciate NTT DATA's flexibility in engagement, domain expertise, and relationship management. Taken together, these capabilities have helped position NTT DATA as a Leader on Everest Group's S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

The S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 is based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2020, which includes interactions with leading digital service providers, client reference checks, and an in-depth analysis of the digital services market.

