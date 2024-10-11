NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire Aoop and will become a leader in ServiceNow solutions in Latin America

BIELEFELD, Germany and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a global unit of NTT DATA, announces that the agreement for the acquisition of Aoop, a leading ServiceNow implementation company in Brazil, has been signed. The terms of the acquisition have been finalized between the companies and will be completed following approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Founded in 2017, Aoop supports customers across various industries and is a specialist in the acceleration of automated digital strategies. With Aoop, NTT DATA will expand its operations in the Latin American ServiceNow solutions market, complementing a recent acquisition in the UK focused on strengthening this offering in Europe and the United States.

"With the acquisition of Aoop, we significantly increase our competitive strength in Brazil by offering both SAP and ServiceNow solutions, positioning us alongside market leaders," says Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "This move will not only secure us a leading position in the fast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem but will also integrates a company with a strong market presence and solid financials to NTT DATA. It will be a significant step in driving our strategic objectives, strengthening our partnership with ServiceNow and our commitment to establishing a Center of Excellence in the region."

Ricardo Fachin, Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions Brazil adds: "The acquisition of Aoop will solidify our leading position in the Brazilian market. It will enhance synergies with our other Latin American and U.S. operations, accelerating our regional growth. As part of ServiceNow's global strategy, Brazil will become a significant shoring center for the group. Aoop's comprehensive portfolio, covering all ServiceNow verticals, will benefit all NTT DATA customers."

With a strategy focused on driving the future of organizations and providing full lifecycle services, Aoop has completed around 2,500 digital transformation projects and has over 300 professionals certified on ServiceNow solutions. This expertise has led the company to become a ServiceNow Elite Partner in record time. The continuous commitment to excellence and the delivery of innovative solutions have established Aoop as a market reference, integrating intelligent efficiency throughout the entire production chain.

"Aoop leads the ServiceNow market in Brazil. Our integration with NTT DATA Business Solutions will allow us to further expand our solution offerings to existing customers, access new opportunities for joint solutions with SAP customers and accelerate our international expansion," says Luiz Cesar Baptistella, CEO and founder of Aoop.

The acquisition of Aoop will add 120 customers to the portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions, which has been operating in Brazil for 25 years. Aoop will become a subsidiary of NTT DATA Business Solutions – Servicos de Tecnologia Ltda. in Brazil and will operate as an independent company after the acquisition, using the brand name "Aoop, an NTT DATA Company".

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

