NTT DATA to celebrate its success with SAP at the Sapphire and ASUG Annual Conference 2024

NTT DATA invites attendees at SAP Sapphire 2024 in Orlando and Barcelona to learn how to bring out the best in their business with SAP, across a range of hosted talks and sessions during the events

NTT DATA will reveal "Transformation Study 2024" insights at the event in partnership with its subsidiary Natuvion

Award Ceremony in Orlando : Four prestigious SAP© Pinnacle Awards underscore NTT DATA's success as a key partner for SAP globally

BARCELONA, Spain and ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT service provider, has announced today that it will celebrate its long and successful partnership with SAP by attending the upcoming SAP Sapphire 2024 conferences worldwide. NTT DATA will be a Platinum Sponsor at the SAP Sapphire and ASUG Annual Conference 2024 from 3-5 June 2024, in Orlando, Florida, and will also be a Platinum Sponsor at the SAP Sapphire event in Barcelona (11-13 June).

"SAP Sapphire is always a highlight for us. We are the top winner this year with four Pinnacle Awards and five finalist recognitions. This underscores the trust that SAP and our customers have in our 35 years of expertise," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.

Transformation Study to be released at SAP Sapphire

In collaboration with its subsidiary Natuvion, NTT DATA will unveil the Transformation Study 2024 at the SAP Sapphire conference in Orlando and will make it available for download at their booth during both Orlando and Barcelona events. The report will provide in-depth insights into the challenges, success factors and lessons learned by enterprises during the transition from legacy IT systems to modern, innovative technologies. With perspectives from industry leaders in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, UK and the USA, the study reveals how their organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructure and planning for their future.

Celebrate with NTT DATA in Orlando and Barcelona

Meet us in Orlando to learn how we can help power intelligent and sustainable enterprises and ignite tomorrow, today with innovative technology solutions, industry domain expertise and an assortment of SAP lifecycle-based tools and accelerators. Leaders from four NTT DATA Group organisations will address the following topics in Sapphire theatre presentations:

4 th June, 10:30am , Orlando – Transforming SugarCreek for Tomorrow with SAP S/4HANA (Strategy Talk)

June, , – Transforming SugarCreek for Tomorrow with SAP S/4HANA (Strategy Talk) 4 th June, 11:00am , Orlando – NTT DATA and SAP Preferred Success: Maximizing Value for SugarCreek (Customer Success Story)

June, , – NTT DATA and SAP Preferred Success: Maximizing Value for SugarCreek (Customer Success Story) 12th June, 1:30pm , Barcelona – Andel: Transitioning two SAP ECC systems to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud

Make sure to stop by our booth or schedule a meeting with our SAP experts who will be available in booth #351 in Orlando, Florida and booth #5.305 in Barcelona, Spain.

For more information visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com

