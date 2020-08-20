NTT employs practical innovations including real-time, data-driven insights to enhance INDYCAR digital fan engagement and streamline industry safety protocols for Indianapolis 500

"INDYCAR and IMS have always been built on technology and innovation. We work closely with NTT to ensure we're on top of the changing technology environment and have identified the fan experience as our top priority," said Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske. "While the COVID-19 pandemic will not allow us to welcome guests on-site at the Racing Capital of the World, it has further emphasized our investment in digital engagement to enhance the experience for fans viewing from around the globe.

"NTT is a proven leader in technology, and their expertise and creative focus continue to help us take the fan experience to the next level, including the ongoing development of the IMS Media Wall. We're looking forward to building on the tradition of innovation within NTT as we work together to achieve our goals."

The achievement of those goals will place an emphasis on NTT's Accelerate Smart initiative, which is a secure, distributed platform that captures data via sensors and micro data centers in designated areas through video and sound. The platform also integrates historical data sources such as traffic, weather and social media to leverage cognitive analytics, including machine learning technologies, to learn normal patterns and detect and alert authorities of abnormal patterns.

NTT will focus on driving fan engagement through digital transformation with data and predictive analytics and a COVID-19 "Back to Work" solution for employees and race teams taking part in the event.

Driving fan engagement through digital transformation

The Indianapolis 500 will serve as the debut of real-time data-driven racing insights powered by NTT through a data experience visualized on the 100-foot wide IMS Media Wall recently installed on the landmark Pagoda building.

The high-resolution LED display will visualize more than 140 data points from every car and multiple live feeds throughout the track to provide data-driven insights in real time through 3D experiences. The insights will use machine learning to indicate where cars should be on the track and predict their next move while AI data will pinpoint the best driver battles and highlight head-to-head matchups in real time with pit predictions, fastest laps and more.

The data experience will feature a Twitter social media feed that highlights storylines and a heat map indicating which areas of the United States are engaging with "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

While the genesis for the IMS Media Wall was to further enrich the spectator experience at the speedway, INDYCAR fans from around the globe can easily access the data experience through the INDYCAR Mobile App powered by NTT DATA. The app will feature a stream of informative data to drive better engagement while viewing the races. The free app, available for download on iOS or Google Play, also features live in-car camera video during races, live transmissions between drivers and teams, weather forecast tracking, a fantasy league challenge, on-demand highlights and more.

The NBC Sports Group, the official television partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, also will benefit as NTT's innovative data feed will be a bonus feature for subscribers to its Gold INDYCAR Pass live streaming and on-demand digital platform.

Improving industry safety through COVID-19 "Back to Work" solution

NTT also is providing INDYCAR with a COVID-19 "Back to Work" business solution for members of the INDYCAR paddock including race officials, team members and speedway staff, entering Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the race weekend.

An easily accessible and responsive web app will provide a simplified way for individuals to demonstrate compliance with INDYCAR's workplace process. These protocols include a series of online questions, including a health self-assessment, no exposure confirmation and agreement to follow paddock guidelines, to generate a digital pass that will provide entry to the speedway and paddock access when combined with their credential and a temperature screening.

More importantly, this solution will allow INDYCAR to filter reporting by team or organization and enable the sanctioning body, as well as teams, to efficiently govern the protocols in place.

"The future of sports is reliant on providing digital-first content, better access to technology, and leveraging venues like IMS to engage spectators, athletes and organizations in new ways," said Marv Mouchawar, Board Director and Senior Vice President, NTT, Inc. "We are honored to partner with INDYCAR and the broader Penske Corporation. NTT is built to become a valued and trusted partner to all our clients by using technology to deliver innovative breakthroughs to help solve social challenges for people, businesses and cities."

NTT is committed to accelerating the future of smart racing and creating the next generation of INDYCAR fans who want to enjoy the sport through a more digital experience.

