NTT Ltd. expands cloud exchange offerings in U.S.

ASHBURN, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers division, one of the world's largest data center providers, today announced that it has expanded its cloud exchange solutions for data center customers in the United States.

Through its Cloud Connect portfolio, NTT is now offering data center customers access to cloud exchange services from PacketFabric. NTT's Cloud Connect portfolio enables customers to integrate public clouds with their enterprise applications running in NTT's data centers.

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service platform leverages an automated Software Defined Network (SDN)-based network architecture and a private, secure network to enable dynamic, real-time connectivity services between colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 170 colocation facilities across 24 global markets, and enables cost-effective, scalable network deployment via its Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal.

"We are truly a cloud exchange-neutral data center that offers our customers best-in-class cloud connectivity solutions," said Doug Adams, President and CEO of NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers Americas division (formerly known as RagingWire Data Centers). "With options such as PacketFabric to choose from, hyperscale and enterprise companies will find a cloud exchange provider that provides the best experience for them."

NTT's Cloud Connect portfolio provides a range of connectivity options and solution partners, thus giving data center customers greater flexibility to easily provision, deploy, and scale through a secure SDN and portal. Connections to popular clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud, as well as hundreds of other clouds and networks, are available as part of NTT's Cloud Connect service.

"Our customers appreciate having broad points of presence, and connectivity speeds from 50 Mbps up to 100 Gbps," said Shoieb Yunus, Director of Network Strategy at NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers Americas division. "They can enjoy those benefits by accessing PacketFabric through our Cloud Connect portfolio."

"We're excited to partner with NTT and provide PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service solution to its expanding customer base," said Dave Ward, CEO at PacketFabric. "Our platform is built for today's enterprise customers who want to get to market faster, and our collaboration with NTT will greatly expand access to our network fabric."

NTT operates the third-largest data center platform in the world, with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions. NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers Americas division operates data centers in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Sacramento, California, with new data center campuses under construction in Silicon Valley, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Hillsboro, Oregon.

Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. and incorporates DPA, e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire and other NTT Communications group Data Center divisions. Our combined global platform is one of the largest in the world, with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions including North America, Europe, Africa and APAC. As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of Internet Exchanges and telecommunication network providers including our own IPv6 compliant, tier-one global IP network. Our clients benefit from tailored infrastructure and experience consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our highly reliable, scalable, and customizable data centers. Visit us at https://hello.global.ntt/products-and-services/data-centers

