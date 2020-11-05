NTT Ltd. Managed Services Division Expands Capabilities with Cybersecurity Advisory and Security Consulting Services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd.'s Managed Services Division, Americas, today announced the launch of Cybersecurity Advisory and Security Consulting Services underscoring its continued commitment to expanding its cybersecurity capabilities. Leveraging the company's 20 years of experience managing and securing enterprise IT environments and the global capabilities of NTT Ltd.'s Security division, Cybersecurity Advisory Services provide strategic assessments and solutions to analyze and secure today's complex corporate networks whether on-premise, in the cloud or hybrid architectures. Available today, the services are part of NTT Ltd.'s Security Division's Consulting Services portfolio.

Cybersecurity Advisory and Security Consulting Services are a comprehensive approach of proven cybersecurity assessment methodologies, streamlined processes to analyze applications, devices and systems, and emerging technologies led by security professionals. This combination helps organizations quickly assess their vulnerabilities and overall security landscape risk and then execute the security strategies that best fit their business. Underlying these services, NTT Ltd.'s Security division brings the experience and unique benchmarking data derived from over 500 Cybersecurity Advisory client engagements.

"Cybersecurity Advisory and Security Consulting Services provide a 360-degree view of cyber risks that organizations could potentially face," said Chris DePerro, VP, Cloud Professional Services, Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., Americas. "These services will help organizations to assess and test their security landscape and select solutions that match their security needs."

"NTT Ltd.'s Cybersecurity Advisory Services help clients understand their current risk profile to chart future security strategy," added Matt Gyde, CEO Security Division at NTT Ltd. "Managing fast-developing, AI-driven threats require intelligence-driven security to ensure clients' digital journey. NTT Ltd.'s Managed Services Division, Americas, is bringing these proven methodologies to a new set of clients in the world's fast-moving technology market."

The strategic pillars of the services include:





Program Assessment and Maturity

Strategy Alignment and Risk Mitigation

Architect Solutions (Secure by Design)

Cloud Security

Secure Mobile Workforce

Infrastructure Security

Cybersecurity Advisory Services help organizations develop strategies and roadmaps aligned to their business and design and build next-generation enterprise security architectures, policies and frameworks. They help organizations to assess maturity across their entire security ecosystem and demonstrate how their investments in cybersecurity are maturing along with the impact the maturity is having on reducing risk. Security Consulting Services are designed to help ensure businesses are secure and protected. Security professionals will help organizations create a robust security environment with services that include threat assessments, policy review, and development.

"As organizations continue to evolve their mission-critical IT environments, they face a continuously evolving ecosystem to protect and manage networks, data, threats, risk and compliance. Our services leverage vast security expertise, emerging technologies, and industry-leading assessments to help organizations quantify security risks and determine security priorities to accelerate business transformation," said DePerro.

The security decisions that organizations make today can determine security and resilience for years to come. The company's comprehensive Cybersecurity Advisory and Security Consulting Services will instill confidence about the actions taken to protect organizations and will help to create a robust security environment.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

NTT logos are trademarks of NTT Ltd. Copyright 2020, NTT Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Managed Services Division of NTT Ltd., Americas