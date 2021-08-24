NTT Named One of the 'Best Places to Work in IT' by Insider Pro and Computerworld for the Eighth Year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Services division of NTT Ltd. today announced it has been honored by Insider Pro and Computerworld as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT. This marks the eighth year that NTT has been named to the list of top 100 work environments for technology professionals. This recognition emphasizes the strong company culture and rewarding work environment that NTT is committed to fostering for its employees.

The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings. Each year, 100 organizations are selected to receive this award.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as one of Computerworld's top workplaces," said Dave Piwowar, the VP of Human Resources for the Managed Services Division at NTT Ltd. Americas. "We're proud of the culture that we've been able to build, maintain and nurture especially through such a transformational year at work."

NTT is devoted to maintaining an environment that encourages and supports talent and career growth within its team. With the pandemic transforming the way businesses operate, it was more important than ever over the past year to ensure employees were provided with the necessary tools and resources to succeed, as well as fostering a positive company culture and flexible work environment.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

About the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd.

Managed Services is a division of NTT Ltd. Our hybrid delivery model combines on-shore, near-shore and off-shore operations to offer clients a solution that is both cost-effective and high quality. We have operational centers located in North America, Europe, India and Asia. Our global capability is supported by integrated and advanced monitoring, automation and IT Service Management (ITSM) systems.

SOURCE Managed Services division of NTT Ltd.

Related Links

https://hello.global.ntt

