NTT Resonant Begins Providing Testing Devices Loaded with Developer Preview of Android's Next Version "Android P" for "Remote TestKit"

The newest version of Android, Android P, set for its official release in the fall of 2018, is predicted to have drastically renovated functionality from Android 8.0. According to the official announcement, releasing new apps and updating apps on Google Play will require compatibility with Android 8.0 and later. Android 8.0 and Android P compatibility will be a must.

In order to meet the needs of developers rushing to revise and develop mobile websites and apps, NTT Resonant has prepared devices in Remote TestKit that run the Android P developer preview.

NTT Resonant is also running a campaign for a limited time. If you are a first-time user who hasn't yet subscribed to Remote TestKit, you can try Android P for free.

1. New Devices

- Google Pixel

- Google Pixel XL

- Google Pixel 2

- Essential Phone

- Sony Xperia XZ2

(Image: Left: Pixel XL/Right: Xperia XZ2

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201806195161-O1-1hDbHsQi)

2. Free Trial Campaign

By registering at the URL listed below by July 31, 2018, you will receive a one-hour free trial of Android P devices in Remote TestKit.

URL:

English: https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit/news/20180620-89755/

Korean: https://kr.appkitbox.com/testkit/news/20180620-86921/

(*1) Remote TestKit

English: https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit/

Korean: https://kr.appkitbox.com/testkit/

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses. Now developers and testers can access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers seamless connection to your existing manual and automated testing tools. NTT Resonant offers flexible plans with Public SaaS, Enterprise On-Premise, and Hosted solutions to fit your requirements. Remote TestKit is developed and supported by NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT -- the world leader in telecommunication and mobile technologies.

