NTT Resonant Provides "Remote TestKit" with New Feature, Automated Testing on Cloud, Now Available in U.S.

Up until now, Appium and other testing tools were available with Remote TestKit, but it was necessary for users to create their own automated testing environment, a task which many reported as being difficult. With this new functionality where NTT Resonant has set up the test environment on the cloud, users can now easily use automated testing with Appium scripts.

Appium Automated Test Cloud

Overview:

Compatible OS: Android 4.4 and later

(iOS compatibility planned to start in summer) Applicable Plan: Flat Plan Price: Included in Flat Plan rate Consultation: Implementation consulting for users considering using automated testing is available (separate fees apply)

Comparison of current automated testing options in Remote TestKit:

How to use Appium Automated Test Cloud:

(Notes)

(*1) Appium

Appium is an open source test automation tool developed for mobile apps and websites by JS Foundation.

(*2) Remote TestKit (https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit/)

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses. Now developers and testers can access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers seamless connection to your existing manual and automated testing tools. NTT Resonant offers flexible plans with Public SaaS, Enterprise On-Premise, and Hosted solutions to fit your requirements. Remote TestKit is developed and supported by NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT -- the world leader in telecommunication and mobile technologies.

The above company, service, and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

