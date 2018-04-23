Exhibition Information

STAREAST is an event for software testing and QA professionals. NTT Resonant will have a booth on May 2 and 3. It will introduce various support functions of Remote TestKit helpful for developers of smartphone apps and mobile websites, such as the automated test function that allows testing of app functionality on multiple devices, and the local devise functionality (*2) announced in 2018.

1. Location: Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 2. Time: May 2, 2018 (Wed.) 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm



May 3, 2018 (Thu.) 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

STAREAST Information: https://stareast.techwell.com/

Notes

(*1) Remote TestKit (https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit/)

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses. Now developers and testers can access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers seamless connection to your existing manual and automated testing tools. NTT Resonant offers flexible plans with Public SaaS, Enterprise On-Premise, and Hosted solutions to fit your requirements. Remote TestKit is developed and supported by NTT Resonant, a subsidiary of NTT - the world leader in telecommunication and mobile technologies.

(*2) Local Device Functionality (https://pr.goo.ne.jp/other/2017/22491/?lang=en)

This function allows use of Remote TestKit on local Android devices by connecting to PC with USB.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-resonant-to-display-cloud-based-testing-service-remote-testkit-at-stareast-software-testing-conference-exhibition-300634223.html

SOURCE NTT Resonant Inc.