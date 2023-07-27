NTT sonority Launches Next Generation of Open-Ear Wireless Earphones Only the Wearer Can Hear

Prioritizing Privacy: NTT subsidiary, NTT sonority, introduces ground-breaking, true wireless on-ear speakers featuring proprietary Personalized Sound Zone technology that eliminates sound leakage while letting ambient sounds in for utmost situational awareness

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT sonority, Japan's leading audio brand, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new earphones, the nwm MBE001 True Wireless On-Ear Speakers . Featuring the company's proprietary Personalized Sound Zone (PSZ) Technology, the nwm MBE001 earphones allow users to enjoy quality audio with utmost privacy, situational awareness, and comfort.

PSZ Technology minimizes audio leakage by containing sound to the ear, enabling wearers to use the earphones in public spaces without disturbing others in their surroundings – or having prying ears listening in. This provides users with the ultimate private acoustic space and balanced sound experience while also allowing them to retain surrounding audio such as car traffic and other people.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of audio technology and delivering innovative products that enhance our customers' audio experiences and overall lifestyle," said Hiroshi Sakai, CEO of NTT sonority. "Our relentless pursuit of balance between sound pressure, quality, ergonomics, and aesthetics has led to the industry-disrupting, cutting-edge design of our new nwm MBE001 wireless on-ear speakers. With them, you're in tune with your world by being in control of your sound."

Earphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. The global earphone and headphone market is expected to grow to USD $126 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including rising customer expectations for increased audio quality, the expansion of the music industry, the growth of mobile technologies, and the increasing penetration of the internet.

NTT sonority is a Japanese audio brand that is a subsidiary of NTT, the third-largest company in Japan and the world's fourth-largest telecom. The company is also committed to leveraging the latest audio technology to deliver crystal-clear audio. Best of all, PSZ Technology creates a private acoustic space around the ear, allowing users to enjoy audio without disturbing others.

In addition to PSZ Technology, the nwm MBE001 earphones offer a number of other features that make them the perfect choice for users who want the best possible audio experience. These features include:

Balanced listening comfort: The earphones do not block the ears, allowing users to hear ambient sounds and even their own voice clearly.

Superior sound quality: Advanced sound technology allows users to experience crystal-clear audio and immersive bass.

Seamless wireless connectivity: The latest Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free pairing and a reliable, uninterrupted wireless connection.

Customizable sound via a dedicated app: The nwm Connect app allows users to select their favorite preset and enjoy the sound that best fits their environment.

Ultra-comfort for extended wear: The earphones are also ultra-light, weighing only 9g (without cables), ensuring users can avoid fatigue from extended use.

Extended battery life: The earphones boast an impressive battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge*, ensuring they are always ready whenever needed.

Intuitive button controls: Effortlessly control your audio experience with touch-sensitive buttons built into the wearable device.

The nwm MBE001 True Wireless On-Ear Speakers are available now for purchase on Amazon.com for $178.

About nwm

NTT sonority's New Wave Maker (nwm) audio brand was created in November 2022 with the goal of creating an optimal audio experience. The company aims to expand its audio solutions to address future ways of working and living by creating not just a sense of immersion, but the comfort of being connected. Learn more at us.nwm.global .

About NTT sonority

NTT sonority is an audio engineering-focused subsidiary of NTT, which is a leading global technology company providing services in over 190 countries and regions to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. The company's mission is to foster connection through sound, by letting people choose what they want to hear, and what they want others to hear. The company's core R&D in sound physics and related hardware powers ground-breaking consumer product lines as well as B2B use cases with wide societal impact. Learn more at https://ntt-sonority.com/en.

