NTV360 Named "2025 One to Watch" by the Franchise Brokers Association

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTV360, a rapidly growing leader in indoor digital advertising and local marketing solutions, has been recognized by the National Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) as the 2025 Franchisor "One to Watch".

This prestigious recognition, voted on by members of the FBA, highlights emerging franchise brands that demonstrate exceptional growth potential, innovation, and franchisee support.

"We're honored to be named one of the FBA's Ones to Watch," said Todd Bourgeois, Director of Franchise Development. "This award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and passion of our entire team and franchise network. Every day, our franchisees are building thriving local businesses and helping their small business clients grow through our network of digital billboards and marketing tools. We're just getting started."

The FBA's annual awards celebrate excellence in the franchising industry, recognizing brands that exemplify integrity, scalability, and strong franchise relationships. Earning the "One to Watch" distinction signals NTV360's rapid emergence as a standout in the franchise community.

Since its official launch, NTV360 has expanded its footprint across multiple regions, empowering franchise owners to own and operate local digital advertising networks while supporting community businesses. The company continues to grow through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed.

For more information about NTV360 and franchise opportunities, visit www.NTV360.com.

About NTV360

NTV360 is a division of Evergreen Digital Media Corp. and a national leader in indoor digital advertising networks. NTV360 empowers entrepreneurs to own and operate local digital billboard businesses, connecting brands and small businesses with engaged local audiences. Founded on innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to local growth, NTV360 is redefining how communities engage with digital media.

About The National Franchise Brokers Association (FBA)

The National Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) is a professional organization founded in 2008 that focuses on developing and growing the franchise brokering industry. It connects franchise brokers with qualified buyers and franchisors, providing expert guidance, training, and support to help individuals find and invest in the right franchise opportunities. The FBA emphasizes high industry standards, ethics, education, and transparency in franchising, making the process more accessible and understandable for potential franchise owners.

The FBA offers members extensive training programs and certifications to ensure brokers have the knowledge to recommend suitable franchise opportunities. It also fosters a collaborative environment where brokers and franchisors can connect and grow their businesses.

