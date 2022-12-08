NTWRK Presents KNOWN, a Digital Art Fair Curated by Casey Zoltan of Known Gallery and Art Directed by Phil Frost

Retailtainment App NTWRK Will Host the Digital Street Art Fair

Festival Dates

December 8 - 9, 2022

Live Stream Showtimes

December 8, 2022, [8 a.m. - 7 p.m.]

December 9, 2022, [8 a.m. - 7 p.m.]

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTWRK , North America's premier livestream shopping platform, announced that it will partner with Known Gallery to host the Known Festival December 8th and 9th, 2022. The 2-day digital street art fair is a celebration of creativity, art, and pop culture and will feature exclusive paintings, sculptures, editioned prints, skate decks, drawings, including an auction of an original Phil Frost bat. The event will also include exclusive drops, brand collaborations, and thought-provoking discussions and panels through a series of videos curated by culture historian Casey Zoltan.

NTWRK x KNOWN DIGITAL Presents "KNOWN" Digital Art Fair

Participants include:

Shepard Fairey

Nychos

13thWitness

Sofles

OG Slick

Digital Does

DabsMyla

Joshua Vides

Andrew Schoultz

Hueman

Askew

Risk, and many more.

About Known Gallery

A mainstay in the Los Angeles art scene, Casey Zoltan's Known Gallery was arguably the most influential space in American contemporary street art at the time. It began as a space for the Zoltan-led art collective The Seventh Letter to exhibit their work to friends and family. Today Known Gallery is continuing to focus on building its stable house of artists and finding new emerging talent worldwide.

About NTWRK

Premier North American livestream shopping platform NTWRK is where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. The brand has captured the attention of tech and business media alike – recently winning Forbes' "America's Best Start-Up Employer," Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," and multiple Fast Company recognitions including "Most Innovative Companies." Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" and with investors including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, Drake, Goldman Sachs, luxury brand Kerring and more, NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

