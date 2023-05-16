NTWRK's UNBOXED Festival to Include Synthetic Celebrity Hosts, Superplastic's Janky & Guggimon

For the first time, synthetic celebrities will host a limited-edition festival featuring artists, influencers, and physical and digital collectibles.

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expertly curated social marketplace powered by livestream shopping, NTWRK , is excited to partner with Superplastic's synthetic celebrities Janky and Guggimon on their annual UNBOXED festival. This year, for the first time ever, Janky and Guggimon will host the festival.

Superplastic collectibles among others that will be featured during the festival...

UNBOXED is NTWRK's digital and IRL festival that celebrates and showcases designer toys, art, and collectibles in collaboration with influential artists. Previous UNBOXED festivals have been hosted and directed by MR, Kevin Poon and Verdy. This year's hosts, Janky and Guggimon, who have a global fanbase of 20M+, will bring the UNBOXED festival to life from the NTWRK LA store located at 433 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90048, which will also be broadcasted into the app.

On May 26, 2023, NTWRK, Janky and Guggimon will kick off the festival with limited-edition products dropping online starting at 9 am, PST at www.thentwrk.com. The event will feature exclusive drops in the designer toy, art, and collectible space. Additionally, the NTWRK LA store will celebrate UNBOXED all week starting May 24, 2023, and will have select products from the festival available to purchase in-store. NTWRK customers who visit the NTWRK LA store on Friday, May 26th will have the additional benefit of enjoying a mixer with drinks and special discounts on [email protected]'s.

Superplastic is a global entertainment brand that manages a roster of world-famous synthetic artists and influencers. The brand is known for its luxury art toys, music, fashion, and Web3 collaborations and experiences that exist at the intersection of the physical and digital realms.

Janky and Guggimon are internet phenomena, fashion influencers, and content creators who have forever changed the face of entertainment. Janky is a self-proclaimed streetwear icon and part-time stuntman who lives by acting first and asking questions later, while Guggimon is an avant-garde horror icon, luxury fashion sommelier, and soul collector. Together they have amassed millions of devoted fans and worked with partners like Fortnite, Gucci, Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger, J. Balvin, Christie's, Vince Staples, and more.

The UNBOXED festival marks the second partnership between NTWRK and Superplastic and follows the wildly successful launch of Superplastic x OG Slick's exclusive collaboration both in-store and on NTWRK's app. Dubbed "Pakalolo Green" and "LA Blue," the two limited-edition vinyl figures sold out within 48 hours of drop, during a complete store takeover and immersive three-day shopping experience hosted at NTWRK's LA storefront. The collection debuted at NTWRK's store as part of a classic LA-themed party backed by a live DJ, featuring low riders, hosted by OG Slick, and joined by a variety of influencers, celebrities, and other special guests.

"To say I'm excited would be an understatement... I'm frickin' FIRED up to be hostin' NTWRK's UNBOXED festival. Come thru to see wat I've got cookin' up with my boy Guggimon," says Janky of Superplastic.

"I'm honored to be chosen as this year's host for NTWRK's UNBOXED festival and even more excited I get do it with my guy Janky. Catch us dropping the hottest designer collectibles of the year and some insane new Superplastic," says Guggimon of Superplastic.

"UNBOXED offers collectors and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to acquire an amazing curation of exclusive products and collectibles. The festival showcases the exceptional creativity and innovation brought to the table by Superplastic and all our partners," said Chief Executive Officer of NTWRK, Aaron Levant.

"We are hyped to team up with NTWRK for the highly anticipated UNBOXED festival, with our disastrous duo, Janky & Guggimon, as the esteemed hosts. Following their incredible deal with Amazon, this is yet another amazing opportunity for them as their mischievous journey continues," said Galen McKamy, Chief Creative Officer of Superplastic.

Don't miss out on the exclusive drops and exciting experiences at UNBOXED 2023. Join us on NTWRK and at the NTWRK LA store from May 24 - 26, 2023, with the main event happening on May 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) - 7 p.m. PST. (10 p.m. EST).

ABOUT NTWRK

Launched in 2018, NTWRK is an expertly curated social marketplace that offers livestream shopping experiences rooted in culture's most passionate fan communities such as art, sneakers, collectibles, trading cards, and more, giving buyers unprecedented access to the world's most beloved products, and empowering sellers with a suite of groundbreaking content and commerce tools. www.thentwrk.com

ABOUT SUPERPLASTIC

Superplastic is a Vermont-based character design studio that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3, and live experiences. The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie's Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and more.

Media Contact

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

Director of PR and Communications, NTWRK

323-970-8816

[email protected]

SOURCE NTWRK