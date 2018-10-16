NTxBIO appoints Dr. Anthony Chilton, Chief Strategy Officer

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NTxBIO, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel technology to identify, biosynthesize and validate pharmaceutically active compounds, has appointed Dr. Anthony Chilton as Chief Strategy Officer to lead the company to its upcoming technical, scientific and financial milestones in preparation of its Series A equity funding, expected to be Q1 2019.

Dr. Chilton joins NTxBIO with over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry in R&D as well as senior leadership roles. Dr. Alex Koglin, NTxBIO Founder, commented, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Chilton joining NTxBIO. Tony brings tremendous expertise in preclinical and clinical drug development to the company to further accelerate and strategically align our activities with potential partners."

Dr. Chilton said, "I am pleased to join the NTxBIO team at this important moment in the company's trajectory. We are all excited and encouraged by the initial discovery data on the efficacy and safety of our completely new antibacterial compounds and by the compelling progress made building-out the Company's predictive drug development platform, DruID and cell-free bioproduction system. I am looking forward to working with founders Drs. Alex Koglin and Michael Humbert, each recognized as industry experts and thought leaders, and their team to further develop this breakthrough technology."

NTxBIO have successfully applied their innovative process to identify chemically novel compounds that have shown strong positive indications of efficacy for a potentially more effective treatment for drug-resistant Tb and Malaria. The Company intends to expand its activities to developing novel vaccines and biologicals.

About NTxBIO

NTxBIO is a biotech start up based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, focused on using genomic sequencing and bioinformatics to analyze biological data and to screen thousands of organisms to identify enzymes and biosynthetic processes that have drug development potential. NTxBIO was founded by Dr. Alex Koglin, J. Robert Oppenheimer Fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Dr. Michael Humbert, formerly of Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

