NTXIA and NCTCOG Partner to Re-Launch "Internet for All" Coalition as Internet for North Texas to Expand Internet Access Across North Texas Region

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas Innovation Alliance, a 501(c)3 regional consortium of over 40 municipalities, agencies, corporations and academic institutions across North Texas working to create the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country, has announced the re-launch of the "Internet for North Texas Coalition" (I4NTX). In partnership with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), this coalition represents a collaborative effort across North Texas to prioritize broadband infrastructure and access, supporting digital equity for all residents.

"The I4NTX Coalition aims to revive the intent of Operation Connectivity and work with cross-sector teams to bring broadband access to more households throughout North Texas, leveraging the established coalition built by the NTXIA," said Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director of NTXIA. "We are honored to lead this effort and continue to grow the momentum in creating a digitally equitable future. With the support and guidance of our public sector partners, and subject matter expertise from the private sector, we are setting a strong foundation for sustainable digital growth and accessibility in the region."

NTXIA, together with the NCTCOG and members of the Texas Governor's Broadband Council, will spearhead this initiative, building on the work of the Dallas-focused Internet for All Coalition while expanding efforts to the regional level. Originally launched in 2020 with the establishment of Operation Connectivity, the Internet for All Coalition illustrated disparities in broadband access at the school district and neighborhood level, which set the ambitious target of connecting every K-16 student to high-speed broadband at home.

"On April 11th, 2024, the Regional Transportation Council (RTC) for North Texas took a major step in approving NCTCOG's innovative broadband as transportation program. The program not only recognizes internet access as a crucial transportation mode, but it also establishes a robust framework for promoting widespread digital inclusivity across the North Texas region," said Connor Sadro, NCTCOG. "By declaring broadband a mode of transportation, we are not just expanding infrastructure; we are enhancing educational outcomes, economic opportunities, access to healthcare and quality of life improvements for residents impacted most by the digital divide."

The I4NTX coalition will engage public and academic entities across the region to address key elements and challenges of broadband efforts, including data, policy, infrastructure and equitable access. The coalition will also lead a subcommittee of 20-30 public sector practitioners that will advise elected officials from the Regional Transportation Council to form a legislative program to address regional digital needs with the Texas legislature. It will also encourage local municipalities to designate broadband technical leads and share best practices for achieving universal broadband access.

"I4NTX is a visionary step towards transforming how we understand and implement infrastructure for widespread connectivity," said Matt Yeager, a digital equity and connectivity advocate and member of the Texas Governor's Broadband Development Council. "Broadband is as crucial as roads and bridges in today's world and ensuring that every resident has broadband access is fundamental to our region's growth and prosperity. As a founding member of the Operation Connectivity initiative in 2020, this is the right time to relaunch and expand the coalition's efforts, led by NTXIA."

Find out more about NTXIA and the I4NTX Coalition here: https://ntxia.org/internet-for-north-texas.

About the North Texas Innovation Alliance

The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) is a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working to develop and implement a smart region strategy for North Texas. The NTXIA is building the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country – bringing together government entities on all levels, transit agencies, utilities/infrastructure, public safety, educational institutions and some of the world's top technology developers in the private sector to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. The organization's mission is to break down silos and drive the collaborative use of data, technology and community to address the most pressing topics and create solutions that will improve quality of life, drive inclusive economic development and promote resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow LinkedIn and .

