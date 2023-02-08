NU 3RA Studios Forms to Meet Growing Demand for Immersive and Interactive Live Events

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NU 3RA Studios, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their cutting-edge production studios, bringing together the expertise and business acumen of some of the industry's most influential professionals. The company brings concerts, sports games, and festivals to the metaverse, allowing for an unlimited global audience to experience these events in stunning 3D. NU 3RA Studios will reinvent the way people interact with sports and entertainment.

Daya Fernandez, Actress, Producer and CEO of NU 3RA Studios

NU 3RA was founded by Daya Fernandez, an actress, producer, and philanthropist known for her work on various Hollywood films and the creator of the popular board game Hollywood Domino. Joining her is Francisco J. Balsells, an expert technologist and blockchain solution architect, and Mitch Lowe, a former Netflix executive and president of Redbox and MoviePass. The team is rounded out by Pierre Mevy Azaria, CEO of MCI Sport and a leading figure in the world of friendly matches and training camps for professional football teams. Together, the founders of NU 3RA Studios bring a unique blend of expertise and experience to the table, with a focus on utilizing advanced technology to create engaging and immersive events.

The rise of immersive entertainment is part of the growing "experience economy," which involves both traditional and immersive artists creating new forms of art and entertainment. This is achieved by combining various technologies like VR, AR, 3D streaming, and others with traditional diversions. The popularity of these immersive experiences was already growing before the pandemic and has surged in the post-lockdown era as people crave social interaction and live events. Immersive entertainment is the answer to modern audiences' demand for dynamic, interactive, and shareable experiences.

"We are thrilled to bring our collective knowledge and passion together to deliver unforgettable experiences," said Daya Fernandez, CEO of NU 3RA Studios. "Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and revolutionizing the way people engage with sports and entertainment."

NU 3RA Studios is a subsidiary of Blu Canary Capital, a global advisory and fund management firm at the forefront of the regulated digital securities world. Blu Canary helps businesses with large audiences and "tribal" power raise money with digital securities.

About NU 3RA Studios, LLC

Nu 3ra Studios is a research and development studio that specializes in creating immersive, interactive virtual experiences merging the physical and digital worlds. From sport, music, entertainment, gaming, filmmaking, and content creation, our team works on creating cutting-edge technologies that push the boundaries of what is possible.

Media contact:

Berto Torres

[email protected]

SOURCE NU 3RA Studios