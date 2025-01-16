NU Advisory Partners Supports Chief's Appointment of Alison Moore as CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NU Advisory Partners is proud to have partnered with Chief on the search for their new CEO, Alison Moore. This pivotal appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Chief, the largest community of senior women executives. The search was led by Meredith Rosenberg , Partner & Co-Founder, Libby Naumes , Partner & Co-Founder, and Lauren Perazza , Director of Research & Associates.

As a women-founded and women-led firm, NU Advisory Partners is especially honored to have collaborated with Chief, an organization dedicated to empowering women executives.

"Working with NU Advisory Partners was instrumental in finding the right leader to guide Chief into its next phase. They're experts in CEO/Founder transitions and took the time to understand our ethos," said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder of Chief.

"Congratulations to Chief, its visionary founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, and incoming CEO Alison Moore," said Meredith Rosenberg. "We're inspired by Chief's commitment to advancing women in leadership and are proud to have played a role in this exciting chapter of their journey."

Libby Naumes added, "Alison Moore's extensive experience and proven leadership make her the ideal choice to lead Chief into its next chapter. Her ability to drive meaningful change and foster collaboration will undoubtedly strengthen Chief's impact."

Alison Moore brings over 20 years of leadership experience across technology, social impact, media, and entertainment. As CEO of Comic Relief US, she raised over $436 million and expanded the organization's influence globally. Her expertise in digital innovation and her passion for equity align perfectly with Chief's mission to empower women executives.

Chief's success has been bolstered by the support of its investors, including General Catalyst, Inspired Capital, CapitalG, Primary Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Flybridge Capital, and BoxGroup. In 2019, Chief raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst, and Alexa von Tobel, Founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital. By October 2022, Chief achieved unicorn status with a $1.1 billion valuation, following a Series B funding round led by CapitalG, including a $100 million investment by the Alphabet subsidiary.

NU Advisory Partners deeply valued working alongside Chief's investors, including Laela Sturdy (CapitalG), Benjamin Sun (Dandy), Jill (Greenberg) Chase (CapitalG), Ken Chenault (General Catalyst), Alexa von Tobel (Inspired Capital), and Lisa Lewin (Primary Venture Partners). "Collaborating with such visionary partners was both inspiring and rewarding. Their shared commitment to advancing women leaders aligns seamlessly with Chief's mission," said Libby Naumes.

NU Advisory Partners is a women-founded and -led retained executive search and advisory firm specializing in senior executive, operating, and board positions. We recruit exceptional leaders to drive growth and provide assessments of critical human capital issues to ensure our clients' success.

