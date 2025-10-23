NU Blockchain Technologies and Dream Payments Partner to Modernize Corporate Treasury and International Payments with Yield-Bearing Stablecoins

The partnership enables enterprises to earn yield, make payments, and move money globally—powered by the API and Operating System for stablecoin-powered money movement.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As enterprises shift from static cash management to digital treasuries, stablecoins are emerging as the next global reserve instrument for corporate finance. With rates high and FX costs rising, businesses are seeking compliant, yield-bearing alternatives to traditional treasury products.

Against this backdrop, NU Blockchain Technologies ("NU"), a leading digital-finance infrastructure company powering real-world asset tokenization and issuance, and Dream Payments ("Dream"), a leading provider of embedded payments and programmable-money infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to enable enterprises and SaaS platforms to earn yield, make payments, and move money globally.

Together, Dream and NU are partnering to provide the API and Operating System for stablecoin-powered money movement — giving enterprises the ability to earn yield, make payments, and move money globally.

For decades, corporations have relied on slow, costly wire transfers and fragmented cross-border networks. This partnership replaces that outdated system with a secure, compliant, and programmable stablecoin framework that allows enterprises and platforms to move money instantly, make payments seamlessly, and earn yield on idle balances — all within a unified, embedded-finance platform that integrates directly into existing ERP and accounting systems.

"Stablecoins, particularly yield-bearing stablecoins, are the new infrastructure layer for money itself," said Anthony Moro, CEO of NU. "Our work with Dream brings regulated yield, programmable payments, and real-time money movement, including permissionless cross-border transfers, to every enterprise system — transforming how global commerce operates."

To further anchor this capability in regulated financial infrastructure, the initial rollout will support nuYLDS, a permissionless ERC20 token that will soon be available on the NUVA marketplace. nuYLDS is backed by Figure Technologies' YLDS, the first SEC-regulated yield-bearing stablecoin. nuYLDS provides enterprises with access to multi-chain liquidity, real-time settlements, and compliant yield generation, bridging digital assets and traditional finance under a unified, enterprise-grade framework.

"Dream powers payments and money movement for leading banks, insurers, enterprises, and SaaS platforms across North America," said Brent Ho-Young, CEO of Dream Payments. "Through our partnership with NU, we're enabling these organizations to seamlessly transition their existing payment operations to stablecoins — unlocking real-time, programmable money movement and yield-bearing stablecoins that redefine modern treasury."

Industry Use Cases: From Insurance to Global Franchises

The NU and Dream platform is designed for flexibility across industries and business models where cross-border fund flows, liquidity, and automation are critical:

Allow loyalty providers to earn regulated yield on member balances while offering real-time redemptions and payouts that enhance engagement and program economics. Accounting & ERP Platforms: Enable accounting and financial-software providers to embed stablecoin -based AP and B2B payment capabilities directly into their platforms, giving customers faster, lower-cost global payments and treasury yield.

Across these sectors, enterprises benefit from embedded programmable finance that improves working-capital efficiency, enhances liquidity management, and eliminates payment friction.

Looking Ahead: Engaging Clients and Partners

Pilot programs with multinational enterprises and platform partners are set to launch in late 2025, with a broader rollout planned for 2026.

To connect with Dream and NU to discuss enterprise and platform use cases, please contact [email protected] and media@nu.xyz , or visit www.dreampayments.com and nu.xyz .

Nu and Dream Payments will also be connecting with partners, clients, and investors this fall at the following industry conferences:

Money20/20 – Las Vegas, NV, October 26–29

Insurity Excellence – Carlsbad, CA, October 29–31

About NU Blockchain Technologies

NU powers digital asset issuers with a full lifecycle of blockchain infrastructure support that enables the tokenization, management, and distributions of real-world assets at scale. From structuring advice and mission-critical APIs and SaaS services, to broad, multi-chain Web3 distribution through Vault marketplaces such as NUVA, NU is perfectly positioned to help bring trillions of dollars of assets on-chain. NU is a leading developer and integration partner on Provenance Blockchain, the world's largest public Layer 1 blockchain network with over $16 billion in real-world assets total value locked (TVL). Learn more at NU.xyz , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Dream Payments

Dream Payments is the API and cloud-native platform powering embedded payments and programmable money for North America's largest banks, insurers, and software platforms. Dream enables its clients and partners to launch revenue-generating financial products that let them collect payments, send money, store funds, and earn yield. Whether it's a bank delivering modern merchant services, an insurer issuing real-time claims payments, or a SaaS platform embedding pay-in and pay-out, Dream is the financial infrastructure where money—fiat or stablecoin—moves instantly, programmatically, and at scale. Learn more at www.dreampayments.com .

