Nu Deco Ensemble Performs World Premiere with Kishi Bashi

In a ground breaking, multi-media world premiere, award winning indie-pop songwriter Kishi Bashi will bring a newly orchestrated work, inspired by his visits to Japanese American Incarceration sites, to the New World Center. Mr. Bashi will also perform and collaborate with Nu Deco Ensemble on new songs from his vast catalogue. Actual filmed musical performances will be set to lush orchestrations and breathtaking cinematography, in a narrative historical meditation on Executive Order 9066. This composition and performance will be part of a larger documentary piece of Bashi's titled "Omoiyari: A Songfilm by Kishi Bashi". "Collaborating with Kishi Bashi last year was one of the highlights of the season, and was a turning point in the growth of our organization. When he brought us this incredible and important idea for this composition, we jumped at the chance to bring him back to Nu Deco a second time," says co-founder and artistic director, Sam Hyken. Accompanying the new composition on this performance will be additional works by Bashi, a new symphonic suite of the music of English-Electronic band Depeche Mode, Shostakovich Symphony No. 10, and American composer Mason Bates' Mothership. Tickets available here.

The performances will take place at New World Center, located at 500 17th Street, Miami Beach, FL, on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:00pm. For more information and to purchase your tickets please call 305-673-3330 or visit New World Center's website.

This project was the recipient of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Knight Arts Challenge, which funds the best ideas for bringing Miami together through the arts, and received additional funding from City of Miami Beach Cultural Affairs Program and Citizens Interested in Arts.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy.

