Nu Endeavors Adds Artemis Bio-Solutions to its Line of Product and Service Offerings

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2021 -- Nu Endeavors Sales Group, the company dedicated to providing advanced products and cost-savings solutions to government agencies, corporations and the medical market, has added Artemis Bio-Solutions products and services to its line of business.

Artemis Bio-Solutions manufactures and markets a full line of highly effective disinfectants, decontaminants, sanitizers and cleaners. Its Bio-Oxygen® line, which includes Bio-Oxygen® Chem Decon, Bio-Oxygen® Sani-Cloud, Bio-Oxygen® Carpet, Bio-Oxygen® Laundry and Bio-Oxygen® Mold 100, was derived from unique chemistry developed and patented by Sandia National Laboratories. Artemis' Bio-Oxygen® products achieve a 7-log reduction rate (99.99999% effective) against many pathogens, including human coronaviruses, and they are inherently biodegradable.

Artemis also offers related equipment, including sprayers, rapid microbial detection devices and sanitizer dispensers. In addition, the company maintains a network of strategic partners that Nu Endeavors can access to provide environmental cleaning and disinfection services, emergency response services, staff training and certification to its customers.

"Our customers are front-line healthcare and other essential workers who deserve the best products and services to improve hygiene in their facilities and protect against new waves of the coronavirus pandemic," said Michael Pokorski, CEO of Nu Endeavors. "We looked at a number of solutions and found that Artemis' products are the most effective, while also being environmentally friendly."

"Artemis' staff are experienced and knowledgeable in numerous biohazard and chemical hazard cleanups and preventions, and that gives us another advantage to recommend the right products and services to our customers," Pokorski added.

"Nu Endeavors has a track record of successfully selling into the medical community, government agencies, schools, hospitality, mass transit and manufacturing industries, and we look forward to supporting their sales efforts," said Randy Lowry, President of Artemis Bio-Solutions.

To access Artemis Bio-Solutions products and receive discounted pricing through Nu Endeavors, visit https://go.nubiodecon.com/Artemis.

Artemis Bio-Solutions manufactures and markets a full line of highly effective and environmentally friendly disinfectants, decontaminants, sanitizers and cleaners for professionals and consumers. The company also offers related equipment and training. For more information about Artemis and its products and services, please visit artemisbiosolutions.com.

Nu Endeavors Sales Group's mission is to source and provide advanced products and cost-saving services that help the medical market with better patient outcomes and rising facility costs. To learn more about Nu Endeavors, visit https://nuendeavors.com/.

