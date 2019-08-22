Nu Flow 7000™ Epoxy Receives International Code Council Evaluation Service Listing for Fire Suppression Systems

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Flow Technologies® is pleased to announce that its Nu Flow 7000 epoxy has been listed by the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) for lining existing fire sprinkler systems in all residential and commercial applications. Fire sprinklers that are at risk for leaks or blockages can be safely and quickly lined with Nu Flow 7000 rather than incurring the expense and inconvenience associated with replacement. A proven-safe epoxy is blown into the pipe with a proprietary technique that coats the pipe interior, a process that has been utilized for decades in potable water applications.

The Nu Flow 7000 epoxy, listed as PMG-1532, is the only product recognized by ICC-ES for application on copper, black steel or galvanized sprinkler pipe from 1/2 inch to 12 inches in diameter. The ICC Fire Suppression listing process included testing samples and an assessment of Nu Flow's quality system to ensure compliance with leading plumbing and mechanical codes and standards. This includes applicable sections of the International Fire Code®, International Building Code®, Uniform Plumbing Code®, as well as compliance with ASTM F2831-2019, ASTM D4541-2017 and ANSI/AWWA C210-2015, among others.

The epoxy was subjected to extreme conditions in order to simulate conditions a sprinkler system may encounter, including temperatures ranging from 400°F to -20°F. Additional IFC testing exceeded 1,600°F with no indication of leaking, cracking, flaking or other deformation in the lining material found. Nu Flow 7000 is manufactured in compliance with the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) to ensure consistent quality now and in the future.

"While approvals from local fire officials are required before any fire sprinkler lining process can begin, fire marshals in multiple jurisdictions have already expressed interest in Nu Flow 7000, anticipating quick approvals for buildings needing to rehabilitate their sprinkler systems," said Steve Mori, Director of Coating Technology at Nu Flow Technologies.

Nu Flow Technologies, an Aquam Corporation company, has been a leader in the small-diameter pipe lining industry for over 20 years. It manufactures and distributes innovative equipment and materials to rehabilitate deteriorated or failing pipeline infrastructure, deployed by over two hundred certified contractors worldwide. www.nuflowtechnologies.com

Aquam Corporation provides integrated infrastructure diagnostics, rehabilitation and monitoring solutions for water and gas pipeline infrastructure. www.aquamcorp.com

