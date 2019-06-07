Nu Flow Technologies' Serline™ 266L Receives NSF 61 Certification

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Flow Technologies and Aquam Corporation are pleased to announce that its Serline™ 266L polyurethane-polyurea hybrid resin has met requirements for compliance with NSF/ANSI 61 - Drinking Water System Components - Health Effects. "There are over 10 million lead pipes providing water to homes and businesses in North America. Achieving NSF 61 certification is an important step towards providing a better solution to the lead crisis," said Tom Bowman, Director of Technology at Nu Flow. "Lining pipes is safer, faster, and less expensive than pipe replacement, and represents our best opportunity to remove lead from our communities' drinking water."

The flexible Serline 266L resin coats the inside of lead pipes, creating a permanent barrier between the pipe and water. Water is isolated from the pipe material, providing building owners and communities an economical means to meet ever-tightening drinking water health and regulatory standards. The custom system features a data-driven, computer-controlled and automated pipe rehabilitation process that precisely distributes the environmentally safe and regulatory approved Serline 266L throughout the length of the pipe. The in-situ applied polymeric lining is injected through lead pipe access points, without having to dig up or remove the pipes. The Serline process provides end to end process traceability and documentation and has been used to line over 13,000 lead service pipes worldwide. Nu Flow Technologies is proud to bring this proven and needed technology to North America.

About Nu Flow Technologies

Nu Flow Technologies, an Aquam Corporation company, is a leader in the small-diameter pipe lining industry. For over 20 years, it has manufactured and distributed innovative equipment and materials to rehabilitate deteriorated or failing plumbing and mechanical pipeline infrastructure. Nu Flow's leading-edge in-situ pipe rehabilitation technologies are deployed by over one hundred licensees across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.nuflowtechnologies.com/.

About Aquam Corporation

Aquam Corporation is a global firm that provides integrated infrastructure support, diagnostics, rehabilitation and monitoring solutions for water and gas infrastructure. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Aquam uses environmentally friendly technologies to address the world's aging infrastructure problems. Aquam is also the parent company of pipe rehabilitation provider Specialized Pipe Technologies; global pipeline assessment and inspection technology provider Aquam Pipe Diagnostics; and global distribution asset data monitoring firm Orbis Intelligent Systems. For more information, visit www.aquamcorp.com.

