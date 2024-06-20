Nu Ride Inc. Retains Susman Godfrey LLP as Litigation Counsel in Foxconn Matter

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Ride Inc. (" Nu Ride " or the " Company ") (OTCMKTS: NRDE), formerly known as Lordstown Motors Corp., announced today that it has retained the law firm of Susman Godfrey LLP to represent it in its continuing litigation against Foxconn. Justin A. Nelson is the lead partner on the engagement.

