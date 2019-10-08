Nu Skin Announces New And Improved Beauty And Wellness Products

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin's 35 years of expertise in beauty and wellness is propelled into the future with a strong emphasis in science, technology and sourcing. Through its published research on gene expression science, award-winning beauty device technology and a 6S quality process to ensure the use of safe, efficacious ingredients, Nu Skin has cemented its leadership in these three critical categories like no other company. Now, the brand is furthering its leadership by adding a controlled environment agriculture (CEA) initiative to its product R&D while advancing its patented ageLOC® and Pharmanex® product portfolios.

"Nu Skin is not following trends; we are creating them. By combining the best approaches from our three disciplines, science, technology and sourcing, we will meet consumer demand for new types of products that deliver unmatched performance with greater sustainability," says Kevin Fuller, senior vice president of global product and brand.

The company named the world's #1 at-home beauty device system brand* by Euromonitor is advancing a key component of the claim by introducing a new user interface and complementary products to the ageLOC Galvanic Spa®. Nu Skin's most powerful, comprehensive at-home beauty device is designed to help deliver charged treatment products that visibly improve skin, now with a new modern aesthetic and improved user experience. The new ageLOC Nutriol® Scalp & Hair System also offers unparalleled results, clinically proven to increase hair volume, softness, thickness and shine while building scalp health and stronger hair down to the roots. ageLOC Galvanic Spa PowerMask instantly revitalizes skin by boosting hydration for a more plumped, youthful appearance. All backed by Nu Skin's proprietary ageLOC blend, the power of science and technology targets the sources of aging for results to see and feel.

To deliver the highest quality products, Nu Skin is mindfully sourcing ingredients and technologies to improve performance and sustainability in new and existing products.**

ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra is a powerhouse serum with new Tru Face FirmPlex technology to provide visibly firmer, more contoured, lifted and defined skin. In a 12-week study by a third-party testing house, subjects experienced the highest clinical grading improvements Nu Skin has ever seen with its ageLOC Tru Face Essence product.

is a powerhouse serum with new Tru Face FirmPlex technology to provide visibly firmer, more contoured, lifted and defined skin. In a 12-week study by a third-party testing house, subjects experienced the highest clinical grading improvements Nu Skin has ever seen with its ageLOC product. Two new products are introduced with responsibly sourced ingredients through the company's Groviv® CEA initiative. Epoch® Yin and Yang Mask detoxifies and nourishes for a multi-masking effect in one tube. Nu Skin also donates $0.25 from each Epoch product purchase to its Force for Good Foundation to improve the lives of children around the world. ageLOC® TR90® GreenShake has a complete range of amino acids from premium plant-based proteins to support lean muscle maintenance in a vegetarian-friendly shake mix.

detoxifies and nourishes for a multi-masking effect in one tube. Nu Skin also donates from each Epoch product purchase to its Force for Good Foundation to improve the lives of children around the world. has a complete range of amino acids from premium plant-based proteins to support lean muscle maintenance in a vegetarian-friendly shake mix. The ingredients in brand-new TRGO™ PreWorkout+ and TRGO™ Protein Recovery+ speak for themselves. The pre-workout contains ingredients like HMB, a naturally occurring metabolite to help increase athleticism and build muscle, and naturally sourced caffeine to reduce fatigue and support mental focus.*** The protein recovery mix contains a full amino acid profile, including branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), to support lean muscle and post-workout recovery.

and speak for themselves. The pre-workout contains ingredients like HMB, a naturally occurring metabolite to help increase athleticism and build muscle, and naturally sourced caffeine to reduce fatigue and support mental focus.*** The protein recovery mix contains a full amino acid profile, including branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), to support lean muscle and post-workout recovery. Pharmanex® Kids Mighty Minds is made with children in mind so the ingredients are both safe and effective. Mighty Minds provides support for brain, learning and memory development.*** It's packed with scientifically proven amounts of essential fatty acids DHA and EPA, choline, and vitamin D3. Plus, it's free from sugar and artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners and preservatives.

All products are available exclusively through nuskin.com and Nu Skin independent sales leaders. Information for launch dates and pricing in specific markets is available through the website or by contacting a brand affiliate.

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Ltd; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 and 2018. Includes at-home Skin Care Devices exclusively paired with topical consumable of same brand. Based on Euromonitor custom research methodology, Jan/Feb 2019. Includes electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database; does not include hair care/removal, body shavers, or oral care appliances.

** Some products or formulations are not available in all markets.

***This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

NU SKIN SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

instagram.com/nuskin fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin

SOURCE Nu Skin

Related Links

https://www.nuskin.com

