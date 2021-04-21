Nu Skin Appoints Transformational Beauty Industry Executive Connie Tang to Lead Global Growth and Customer Experience

In this role, Tang will oversee the company's global markets, including efforts to drive consumer growth and loyalty and create opportunity and empowerment for brand affiliates and sales leaders. She will also lead a dedicated CX Team, integrated across the company's markets and business functions to create a globally aligned customer experience that impacts every customer touchpoint.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such a talented leader join our team," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect. "I have known Connie for many years and am confident that her skills, experience and reputation in beauty and wellness are perfectly aligned with our vision and strategy. Throughout her career, Connie has focused on the needs of the customer first, driven transformative digital customer experiences and led global growth and expansion. She has long been an advocate and prominent thought leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, which will be a significant addition to our Nu Skin team. On top of all that, perhaps her most valuable attribute is her ability to inspire and lead others toward greatness."

About Connie Tang

Tang has spent the majority of her career in both the beauty and direct selling industries including executive management positions such as vice president of special markets at BeautiControl, president of the U.S. division of JAFRA cosmetics and president & CEO of Princess House along with board positions at several other companies. She was born in Hong Kong, raised in New York City and is fluent in Cantonese, Spanish and English.

Tang has served as an inspiration to many women around the world, mentoring women at all professional levels, from company founders to corporate executives. She was named one of the Top 50 Asian Americans in Business by the Asian American Business Development Center and is a five-time recipient of the Top 100 Women-led Businesses in Massachusetts as well as a four-time honoree as one of The Most Influential Women in Direct Sales by Direct Selling News.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

