Nu Skin Celebrates 700 Million Meals Donated To Malnourished Children Around The World

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin today announced it has surpassed 700 million meals purchased and donated since 2002 through its Nourish the Children (NTC) initiative. Malnourished children in more than 60 countries around the world have been fed VitaMeal, a nutrient-dense food, from one of NTC's third-party charity partners after Nu Skin sales leaders, customers and employees purchase and donate the bag of food.

"Thank you to the generosity of our sales leaders, customers and employees who support the Nourish the Children initiative and make it possible for us to feed more than 120,000 children every day," said Steven J. Lund, Nu Skin chairman of the board. "I continue to be amazed at how the Nu Skin family comes together to be a force for good throughout the world, helping those in need. We realize that much more still needs to be done to combat malnutrition, and it's our desire to grow this program to benefit even more children."

Recently the company started rolling out enhancements to the Nourish the Children program to encourage even greater participation. A 10-meal bag is now available in some markets, and the company has added a $1 donation to the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation for each 10-meal bag and a $2 donation for each 30-meal bag. These modifications make program participation more accessible and increase the impact we can have on malnourished children.

About VitaMeal

Unlike simple grains with a mostly caloric benefit, VitaMeal is a nutrient-dense food scientifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of malnourished children. As part of the overall development of VitaMeal, Nu Skin's nutritional scientists determined the ingredients and ratios that were well suited for a malnourished child. The result is a product that provides the essential vitamins and minerals, with a balance of carbohydrates, protein, fat and fiber.

About Nourish the Children

In 2002, Nu Skin took action to address the tragedy of childhood hunger and malnutrition with the development of the Nourish the Children initiative. The program begins with a highly nutritious food known as VitaMeal, developed by Nu Skin's nutritional scientists. The company's sales leaders, customers and employees can purchase VitaMeal and then choose to keep it or donate the food to a third-party nonprofit organization that specializes in distributing relief to those suffering from malnutrition and famine.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. More information is available at nuskin.com.

* The price of VitaMeal includes the cost of manufacturing, general overhead, distribution and sales. As is the case with other Nu Skin products, distributors are paid commissions and Nu Skin earns a profit margin from each sale of VitaMeal.

