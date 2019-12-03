Nu Skin Chooses Pure Storage for Hybrid Cloud Nirvana

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader delivering a modern data experience, announced today that Nu Skin , a global leader in premium-quality beauty and wellness products, has chosen Pure to unify on-premises and public cloud deployments. By transitioning essential applications to the cloud using Pure's Cloud Block Store for AWS, Nu Skin has access to real-time data to run hypothetical if-then analyses to draw insights on distributor performance and internal processes and use those insights to make critical data-driven business decisions.

"With the help of Pure Storage, we completed our cloud migration and kept the business running during our transition to AWS with no interruptions," said Joe Sueper, VP Global Infrastructure & Operations, Nu Skin. "Running Cloud Block Store, we experienced an 80:1 data reduction, improving the performance of our critical applications and ultimately reducing costs."

Beyond cost savings and improving application performance, the migration also allows Nu Skin to continue providing its employees with rewarding business opportunities and offering customers premium-quality products, all powered by a seamless hybrid cloud strategy.

"Pure Storage and Nu Skin are both rooted in innovation, so this partnership to enable Nu Skin's journey to the cloud is a natural fit," said Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Pure Storage. "As a key element of Nu Skin's hybrid cloud transition, Cloud Block Store helps Nu Skin improve efficiencies and gain the flexibility it needs to remain competitive."

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across all clouds. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, CloudSnap and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition:

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General Purpose Storage .

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

