Nu Skin Enterprises Adds Innovative Ingredient Enhancement Technology With Acquisition Of 3i Solutions

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced the acquisition of 3i Solutions, an innovative company that develops and manufactures ingredients for consumer markets through proprietary encapsulation technologies. We believe these technologies will enable Nu Skin to create new product forms and increase the performance of its formulations in beauty and wellness by leveraging 3i's proprietary research and processes.

"3i Solutions has some of the deepest experience and knowledge in the industry of encapsulating ingredients for the cosmetic and nutritional supplement markets," said Ritch Wood, CEO. "Our sales force and consumers will benefit from an expansion of our product innovation such as improved absorption of nutritional ingredients, innovative ingredient delivery methods, controlled release of active ingredients and new delivery formats to meet a variety of customer needs."

With nearly three decades of experience, 3i Solutions identifies, develops and provides unique solutions to nutrition product challenges. The company's approach involves ease of inclusion into water-based formulations through proprietary encapsulation technology that improves absorption of nutritional ingredients, extends shelf-life, and more.

"We're excited to be part of a larger organization that shares the same values as 3i Solutions," said Charles Brain, president and CEO of 3i Solutions. "Together, we plan to accelerate our innovation and offer more solutions to our customers while also closely integrating our technologies with Nu Skin to enhance its already world-class product offerings."

About 3i Solutions

Founded in 1997, Wooster, Ohio-based 3i Solutions is an innovative ingredient manufacturing company. The company specializes in manufacturing oil-soluble material that is water-dispersible for cosmetics, food and nutritional industries. 3i Solutions employs an in-house research and development team to meet customer requirements and develop new ingredients for their products. For more information, please visit: www.3isolutions.com.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding product development and benefits to the company's sales force and consumers; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "will," and other similar words. The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory risks associated with the company's products, as well as uncertainties related to the company's future research findings, results, abilities and priorities. The forward-looking statements are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's expectations and beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update them to reflect any change except as required by law.

