Nu Skin Enterprises Adds Two Board Members

PROVO, Utah, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced the addition of two new members to serve on its Board of Directors. Shareholders earlier today elected Ryan S. Napierski, Nu Skin's president and CEO-elect, and Emma S. Battle, founder and CEO of Market Vigor, a strategic consulting and digital marketing company.

"We welcome our newest board members and the experience and insights they have in business, entrepreneurship and digital strategies," said Steven J. Lund, executive chairman of the board. "Ryan understands our business as well as anyone, and as he continues the transition into his new role, we are excited to see him lead the company in building on the strategy and momentum built over recent years. Emma's extensive background in digital marketing and strategy will be valuable as we continue to build our digital business. We are also pleased with continued progress in our efforts to add more diversity to our board, broadening our perspective and collective experience."

Battle currently serves as the founder and CEO of Market Vigor, a company focused on strategic consulting and digital marketing. She recently served as vice president of client success at Windsor Circle, and has held executive, senior marketing and sales leadership positions at Three Ships Media, Red Hat, Art.com, 1 Sync and Sara Lee Branded Apparel (now HanesBrands). Battle currently serves on the board of directors for Unifi and Bassett Furniture Industries and was previously a board member at Primo Water Corporation. She actively supports several charitable and civic causes and champions diverse boards through several organizations such as UNC's Director Diversity Initiative, OnBoardNC, Take Your Seat and Santa Clara University's Black Corporate Readiness program. Battle received her bachelor's degree from Duke University and MBA from Harvard Business School.

Napierski fills the position vacated by current CEO Ritch Wood, who previously announced his retirement from the company effective Sept. 1, 2021. Napierski, who has been with Nu Skin for 25 years, has served as Nu Skin's president for the past four years. In this role, he has been instrumental in developing and executing Nu Skin's strategy and evolving the company into a more customer-obsessed, global, digital-first organization. Prior to that, he served as president of global sales and operations and lived abroad while serving as president of Nu Skin Japan and of Nu Skin's North Asia region and leading and executing Nu Skin's strategy in EMEA. Napierski has a bachelor's degree in business, an MBA from Duke University and a master's degree in international business from Goethe Universitat in Germany.

Lund added, "The board congratulates Ritch on his coming retirement and expresses our sincere appreciation for his service on the board the past several years and for his great leadership in many different roles at Nu Skin for the past 30 years."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin

Related Links

http://nuskinenterprises.com

