Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Nu Skin Enterprises

01 Aug, 2023, 16:06 ET

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, which will be paid on Sept. 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on Aug. 25, 2023.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Rhyz is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

