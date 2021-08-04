Nu Skin Enterprises Reports 42 Percent EPS Growth And 15 Percent Revenue Growth In The Second Quarter

News provided by

Nu Skin Enterprises

Aug 04, 2021, 16:06 ET

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced second-quarter 2021 revenue of $704.1 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 driven by an increase in operating margin of 260 basis points.

Executive Summary
Q2 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$704.1 million; +15%

·  +6% fx impact or $36.9 million

Earnings Per Share
(EPS):

$1.15; +42%

Sales Leaders:

64,228; +15%

Customers:

1,467,617; (2%)

"Our growth and success this quarter and over the past year reflect our strategy of delivering world-class beauty and wellness products, being customer obsessed, and digitally enabling our business," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Our performance was led by continued growth in our beauty device systems and further adoption of social commerce. In addition, we significantly improved profitability during the quarter, which led to strong earnings per share growth. We have a solid foundation in place, and I am fully confident in Ryan and our leadership team to build on the momentum and take Nu Skin to the next level."

Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect, added, "We continue to advance our vision of becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. During the quarter, we strengthened our position as the market leader in beauty device systems as our latest device system, ageLOC Boost, generated momentum with a strong launch in EMEA. Additionally, we are pleased with the rollout of Nutricentials Bioadaptives, which is targeted at a millennial/Gen Z consumer. In the back half of the year, we will be begin rolling out Beauty Focus Collagen+, which leverages our unique strength in both beauty and wellness, and ageLOC Meta, our next significant Pharmanex product introduction.

"We are pleased with 15 percent growth in sales leaders, while customers declined slightly due to a significant surge in the prior year. To better support our affiliates with customer acquisition, we will be rolling out additional digital tools over the next several quarters such as personalized social commerce shops in Mainland China. This represents a significant step forward in deploying our digital tools in the world's largest social commerce market."

Q2 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results                                                                                  

Revenue:

$704.1 million compared to $612.4 million

·  +6% fx impact

Gross Margin:

75.6% compared to 74.8%

·  Nu Skin business was 78.3% compared to 77.6%

Selling Expenses:

39.5% compared to 40.6%

·  Nu Skin business was 42.4% compared to 43.3%

G&A Expenses:

24.0% compared to 24.7%

Operating Margin:

12.1% compared to 9.5%

Other Income /
(Expense):

($4.0) million compared to $1.6 million

Income Tax Rate:

27.1% compared to 29.8%

·  Benefited by geographic mix

EPS:

$1.15 compared to $0.81

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$19.0 million

Stock Repurchases:

$10.0 million

·  $265.4 million remaining in authorization

Q3 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q3 2021 Revenue:

$700 to $730 million; 0 to 4%

·  Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact

Q3 2021 EPS:

$1.10 to $1.20; +2 to 11%

2021 Revenue:

$2.81 to $2.87 billion; +9 to 11%

·  Approximately +3 to 4% fx impact

2021 EPS:

$4.30 to $4.50; +18 to 24%

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "We reported 42 percent EPS growth driven by strong improvements in both gross margin and operating margin as a result of continued expense control and supply chain efficiency. We are raising our EPS guidance for the year as we continue to focus on generating enhanced value for our shareholders."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Constant-

Currency

2021

2020

Change

Change

Nu Skin










Mainland China

$

154,182

$

146,332

5%

(4)%

Americas/Pacific

151,730

127,919

19%

14%

South Korea

88,604

76,915

15%

6%

EMEA

83,115

50,776

64%

49%

Southeast Asia

70,751

66,829

6%

2%

Japan

68,020

68,291



1%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

38,529

37,161

4%

Nu Skin other

755

(85) 



988%

988%

Total Nu Skin

655,686

574,138

14%

8%

Rhyz Investments










Manufacturing

48,140

37,918

27%

27%

Grow Tech

191

310

(38)%

(38)%

Rhyz other

38







Total Rhyz Investments

48,369

38,228

27%

27%

Total

$

704,055

$

612,366

15%

9%

The following table sets forth revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Six Months Ended

June 30,


Constant-

Currency

2021

2020

Change

Change

Nu Skin










Mainland China

$

303,775

$

284,028

7%

(2)%

Americas/Pacific

301,195

202,492

49%

45%

South Korea

169,735

152,634

11%

3%

EMEA

159,295

86,179

85%

69%

Southeast Asia

138,336

136,415

1%

(2)%

Japan

137,884

129,591

6%

6%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

74,874

72,988

3%

(1)%

Nu Skin other

1,460

688

112%

112%

Total Nu Skin

1,286,554

1,065,015

21%

15%

Rhyz Investments










Manufacturing

94,125

65,065

45%

45%

Grow Tech

364

314

16%

16%

Rhyz other

38







Total Rhyz Investments

94,527

65,379

45%

45%

Total

$

1,381,081

$

1,130,394

22%

16%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:

As of

June 30, 2021

As of

June 30, 2020

% Increase
(Decrease)

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders

Mainland China

328,526

18,647

321,946

17,104

2%

9%

Americas/Pacific

397,685

13,078

424,236

10,787

(6)%

21%

South Korea

153,287

7,935

159,926

6,881

(4)%

15%

EMEA

261,857

7,900

247,057

5,120

6%

54%

Southeast Asia

135,610

7,141

155,822

6,790

(13)%

5%

Japan

125,791

6,053

125,332

6,011



1%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

64,861

3,474

65,581

3,343

(1)%

4%

Total

1,467,617

64,228

1,499,900

56,036

(2)%

15%

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020












Revenue

$

704,055

$

612,366

$

1,381,081

$

1,130,394

Cost of sales

171,975

154,110

342,541

279,903

Gross profit

532,080

458,256

1,038,540

850,491












Operating expenses:










Selling expenses

277,893

248,628

551,639

454,670

General and administrative expenses

168,811

151,554

338,612

301,182

Total operating expenses

446,704

400,182

890,251

755,852












Operating income

85,376

58,074

148,289

94,639

Other income (expense), net

(4,012)

1,581

(2,430)

(4,593)












Income before provision for income taxes

81,364

59,655

145,859

90,046

Provision for income taxes

22,026

17,804

39,091

28,465












Net income

$

59,338

$

41,851

$

106,768

$

61,581












Net income per share:










Basic

$

1.18

$

0.81

$

2.12

$

1.15

Diluted

$

1.15

$

0.81

$

2.06

$

1.15












Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):










Basic

50,115

51,872

50,409

53,466

Diluted

51,557

51,925

51,850

53,502

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

June 30,  
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

354,759

$

402,683

Current investments

24,499

21,216

Accounts receivable, net

64,701

63,370

Inventories, net

390,977

314,366

Prepaid expenses and other

126,586

101,563

 Total current assets

961,522

903,198






Property and equipment, net

474,167

468,181

Operating lease right-of-use assets

136,738

155,104

Goodwill

215,582

202,979

Other intangible assets, net

98,955

89,532

Other assets

163,016

138,082

Total assets

$

2,049,980

$

1,957,076






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

60,632

$

66,174

Accrued expenses

403,165

446,682

Current portion of long-term debt

152,500

30,000

 Total current liabilities

616,297

542,856






Operating lease liabilities 

100,826

112,275

Long-term debt

288,343

305,393

Other liabilities

126,688

102,281

Total liabilities

1,132,154

1,062,805






Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6
 million shares issued

91

91

Additional paid-in capital

586,976

579,801

Treasury stock, at cost – 40.4 million and 39.7 million shares

(1,509,867)

(1,461,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(68,553)

(64,768)

Retained earnings

1,909,179

1,840,740

Total stockholders' equity

917,826

894,271

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,049,980

$

1,957,076

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises

Also from this source

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend...

Nu Skin Hosts Annual Force for Good Day to Give Back to Local...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics