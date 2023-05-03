Nu Skin Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company Reiterates 2023 Guidance

PROVO, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced first quarter 2023 results in line with expectations.

Executive Summary

Q1 2023 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue: $481.5 million; (20)% • (4)% FX impact or $(29) million Earnings Per Share

(EPS): $0.23 or $0.37 excluding restructuring and impairment charges associated with the company's strategic resource reallocation, compared to $0.76 Customers: 1,083,536; (18)% Paid Affiliates: 221,354; (12)% Sales Leaders: 43,755; (17)%

"First quarter results were in line with our guidance reflecting better-than-expected performance in South Korea and Mainland China, while the Americas and Southeast Asia continued to be impacted in large part by macro-economic factors including inflation and recession concerns," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Although our results were down due to a difficult comparison and persistent macro-economic challenges, we continue to make steady progress toward the key priorities that underpin our Nu Vision 2025 strategy. During the quarter, we experienced improving sequential trends in customers and paid affiliates in Mainland China. We also introduced ageLOC® TRMe®, our personalized weight management system in South Korea, driving healthy results. In addition, our ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO device continues to gain traction with more than 3.7 million treatments performed to date, while enhancements to the capabilities of our Vera® and Stela apps are driving customer conversion and user engagement.

"In the second half of this year, we'll further strengthen our position as the world's leading beauty device system brand with the introduction of ageLOC WellSpa iO™, our next connected device system focused on holistic wellness and beauty. We will also continue to evolve our social commerce business model to empower our micro- and nano-influencers to scale their businesses and will build on the continued adoption of Vera and Stela to develop deeper connections with our consumers and affiliates. With a dedicated team and a strong foundation, we remain confident in our Nu Vision 2025 strategy and are well positioned to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Q1 2023 Year-over-year Operating Results

Revenue: $481.5 million compared to $604.9 million • (4)% FX impact or $(29) million Gross Margin: 72.3% compared to 73.3% • Impacted by global inflationary pressure • Nu Skin business was 76.4% compared to 76.5% Selling Expenses: 39.1% compared to 40.1% • Nu Skin business was 41.7% compared to 43.0% G&A Expenses: 27.8% compared to 24.6% Operating Margin: 3.3% or 5.4% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 8.6% Other Income /

(Expense): $(1.5) million compared to $(1.5) million Income Tax Rate: 22.0% compared to 23.6% EPS: $0.23 or $0.37 excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to $0.76

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments: $19.4 million Stock Repurchases: $0.0 million • $175.4 million remaining in authorization

Q2 and Full-year 2023 Outlook

Q2 2023 Revenue: $485 to $525 million; (14) to (6)% • Approximately (1) to (2)% FX impact Q2 2023 EPS: $0.45 to $0.55 2023 Revenue: $2.03 to $2.18 billion; (9)% to (2)% • Approximately (1) to (2)% FX impact 2023 EPS: $2.27 to $2.67 or $2.41 to $2.81 non-GAAP

"We are reiterating our 2023 guidance with gradual sequential improvements in our business throughout the year despite a challenging global macro environment," said James Thomas, interim chief financial officer. "We are managing our cost structure conservatively and are investing in key growth initiatives that support our Nu Vision 2025 strategy. Our annual revenue guidance remains at $2.03 to $2.18 billion, with an approximate 1 to 2 percent foreign currency headwind. We are also reiterating reported EPS of $2.27 to $2.67 and increasing non-GAAP EPS to $2.41 to $2.81, which excludes the first quarter restructuring charge of $9.8 million. For the second quarter, we project revenue of $485 to $525 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 1 to 2 percent, with reported earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.55."

Conference Call

The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through May 17, 2023.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the macro-environment and the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, strategies, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, and affiliates; projections regarding revenue, expenses, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

risk that epidemics, including COVID-19 and related disruptions, and other crises could negatively impact our business;

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;

uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;

the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

Earnings per share and operating margin, each excluding restructuring and impairment charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and impairment charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of restructuring and impairment charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share and operating margin calculated under GAAP, below.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





Constant-

Currency

2023

2022

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Americas $ 101,157

$ 123,580



(18) %



(15) % South Korea

70,324



72,133



(3) %



3 % Mainland China

67,976



124,495



(45) %



(41) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

67,810



90,236



(25) %



(21) % Japan

52,606



61,791



(15) %



(3) % EMEA

47,444



52,968



(10) %



(6) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

34,548



38,494



(10) %



(5) % Nu Skin other

(115)



620



(119) %



(119) % Total Nu Skin

441,750



564,317



(22) %



(17) % Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

35,767



40,341



(11) %



(11) % Rhyz other

3,945



241



1537 %



1537 % Total Rhyz Investments

39,712



40,582



(2) %



(2) % Total $ 481,462

$ 604,899



(20) %



(16) %

The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022

Change Customers













Americas

266,378



318,458

(16) % South Korea

120,907



140,648

(14) % Mainland China

217,101



289,060

(25) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

117,266



165,657

(29) % Japan

115,161



122,616

(6) % EMEA

190,313



216,037

(12) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

56,410



68,975

(18) % Total Customers

1,083,536



1,321,451

(18) %

Paid Affiliates













Americas

38,707



46,317

(16) % South Korea

40,599



49,474

(18) % Mainland China

24,522



22,783

8 % Southeast Asia/Pacific

36,431



43,347

(16) % Japan

37,155



38,096

(2) % EMEA

27,654



33,914

(18) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

16,286



17,928

(9) % Total Paid Affiliates

221,354



251,859

(12) %

Sales Leaders













Americas

8,242



9,548

(14) % South Korea

6,242



6,072

3 % Mainland China(1)

10,034



14,146

(29) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

6,337



8,012

(21) % Japan

5,688



5,977

(5) % EMEA

4,524



5,455

(17) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

2,688



3,253

(17) % Total Sales Leaders

43,755



52,463

(17) %



(1) The March 31, 2023 number reflects a modified Sales Leader definition, as described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

"Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.

"Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.

"Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue $ 481,462

$ 604,899 Cost of sales

133,588



161,499 Gross profit

347,874



443,400











Operating expenses:





Selling expenses 188,124



242,699 General and administrative expenses 133,899



148,556 Restructuring and impairment expenses

9,787



— Total operating expenses

331,810



391,255











Operating income 16,064



52,145 Other income (expense), net

(1,476)



(1,453)











Income before provision for income taxes 14,588



50,692 Provision for income taxes

3,212



11,976











Net income $ 11,376

$ 38,716











Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.23

$ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.76











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):









Basic

49,644



49,991 Diluted

50,058



51,066

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,941

$ 264,725 Current investments

16,774



13,784 Accounts receivable, net

60,008



47,360 Inventories, net

366,537



346,183 Prepaid expenses and other

100,302



87,816 Total current assets

773,562



759,868











Property and equipment, net

437,986



444,806 Operating lease right-of-use assets

98,683



98,734 Goodwill

206,432



206,432 Other intangible assets, net

64,711



66,701 Other assets

243,271



244,429 Total assets $ 1,824,645

$ 1,820,970











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 49,494

$ 53,963 Accrued expenses

275,774



280,280 Current portion of long-term debt

47,500



25,000 Total current liabilities

372,768



359,243











Operating lease liabilities

78,776



76,540 Long-term debt

372,609



377,466 Other liabilities

107,522



110,425 Total liabilities

931,675



923,674











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares

issued

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

611,483



613,278 Treasury stock, at cost – 40.7 million and 41.1 million shares

(1,559,080)



(1,569,061) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(91,005)



(86,509) Retained earnings

1,931,481



1,939,497 Total stockholders' equity

892,970



897,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,824,645

$ $1,820,970

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Operating Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Impairment

to GAAP Operating Margin

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



















Three months ended

March 31,





2023

2022

Operating Income

$ 16,064

$ 52,145

Impact of restructuring and impairment:













Restructuring and impairment



9,787



-

Adjusted operating income

$ 25,851

$ 52,145

































Operating margin



3.3 %



8.6 %

Operating margin, excluding restructuring impact



5.4 %



8.6 %

















Revenue

$ 481,462

$ 604,899



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP

Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended

March 31,





2023

2022

Net income

$ 11,376

$ 38,716

Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:













Restructuring and impairment



9,787



-

Tax impact



(2,593)



-

Adjusted net income

$ 18,570

$ 38,716

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.76

Diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring impact

$ 0.37

$ 0.76

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)



50,058



51,066



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP

Earnings Per Share



















Year ended December 31,





2023 - Low-

end

2023 High-

end

Earnings Per Share

$ 2.27

$ 2.67

Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:













Restructuring and impairment



0.19



0.19

Tax impact



(0.05)



(0.05)

Adjusted EPS

$ 2.41

$ 2.81



SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises