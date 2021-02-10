Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Fourth-Quarter Revenue Growth Of 28 Percent And EPS Growth Of 94 Percent

Company provides strong initial 2021 outlook

News provided by

Nu Skin Enterprises

Feb 10, 2021, 20:02 ET

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced fourth-quarter 2020 results, achieving 28 percent revenue growth and 94 percent earnings per share (EPS) growth. For the full year, revenue increased seven percent and EPS increased 17 percent. In addition, the company is projecting five to nine percent revenue growth and EPS of $3.80 to $4.10 in 2021.

Executive Summary
Q4 2020 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$748.2 million; +28%

   •   +4% fx impact

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

$1.40; +94%

Sales Leaders:

70,435; +29%

Customers:

1,557,302; +34%

2020 Annual vs. 2019

Revenue:

$2.58 billion; +7%

   •   Less than (1%) fx impact

Earnings Per Share
(EPS):

$3.63; +17%

"Our strong fourth-quarter results were driven by exceptional customer growth of 34 percent compared to the prior year," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "We grew revenue in each of our reporting segments with particular strength in the West markets where our brand affiliates have more broadly adopted social commerce to share our products. The successful Boost and Nutricentials product introductions helped generate 28 percent revenue and 29 percent sales leader growth in the quarter. In addition, our manufacturing segment continued to generate strong results, posting 42 percent revenue growth in the quarter and playing a critical role in our ability to keep product in stock, even with increased demand and global supply chain constraints.

"I am proud of the work and execution of our entire team, especially our global sales force, as we grew both revenue and earnings amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic. We strengthened our balance sheet, repurchased more than five million shares of stock, innovated in our product pipeline, enhanced our digital capabilities and established a path for double-digit earnings growth going forward," concluded Wood.

Q4 2020 Year-over-year Operating Results                                                                                  

Revenue:

$748.2 million compared to $583.4 million

   •   +4% fx impact

Gross Margin:

74.0% compared to 75.9%

   •   Nu Skin business was 76.5% compared to 78.5%

   •   Impacted by increased freight charges and geographic mix

Selling Expenses:

38.0% compared to 39.1%

   •   Nu Skin business was 40.3% compared to 41.3%

G&A Expenses:

24.1% compared to 27.4%

Operating Margin:

11.9% compared to 9.4%

Other Income / (Expense):

$2.7 million compared to ($1.1) million

Income Tax Rate:

19.6% compared to 25.1%

   •   Benefited by geographic mix

EPS:

$1.40 compared to $0.72

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$19.1 million

Stock Repurchases:

$17.0 million

   •   $325.8 million remaining in authorization

Q1 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q1 2021 Revenue:

$610 to $640 million; +18 to 24%

   •   Approximately +3% fx impact

Q1 2021 EPS:

$0.65 to $0.75; +81 to 108%

2021 Revenue:

$2.71 to $2.81 billion; +5 to 9%

   •   Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact

2021 EPS:

$3.80 to $4.10; +5 to 13%

"We expect a strong 2021 driven by our robust product pipeline and digital initiatives combined with steady growth in both our customers and sales leaders," continued Wood. "We plan to expand our customer reach through the Boost and Nutricentials launches in the first half and the introduction of our new product innovations in the second half. We remain focused on balancing our geographic profile through the expansion of our social commerce business and our manufacturing segment. We are forecasting high single-digit revenue growth and expect solid improvement in our operating margin, together driving toward a double-digit increase in earnings per share. Additionally, we increased our quarterly dividend for the 20th consecutive year, a remarkable feat that demonstrates the durability of the Nu Skin business model."

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "Our guidance reflects the strong momentum coming out of 2020 and our focused strategy for 2021. Looking to the first quarter, we anticipate revenue of $610 to $640 million, a growth of 18 to 24 percent including an approximate three percent favorable foreign currency impact. We project earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.75, approximately double the prior year. For our initial full-year 2021 guidance, we anticipate revenue of $2.71 to $2.81 billion, reflecting a positive foreign currency impact of approximately two to three percent. We anticipate annual earnings per share of $3.80 to $4.10."

Investor Day
The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host an investor day event Feb. 11 at noon (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the information presented, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the event will be available at the same URL through Feb. 25, 2021.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 
Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, product pipeline and product launches, customers and sales leaders, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, operating margin, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31,


Constant-
Currency

2020

2019

Change

Change

Nu Skin











Mainland China

$

172,442

$

154,731

11%

5%

Americas/Pacific

157,984

86,146

83%

86%

South Korea

90,384

81,958

10%

5%

Southeast Asia

82,191

74,767

10%

10%

Japan

73,132

65,482

12%

7%

EMEA

82,656

46,205

79%

68%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

45,864

41,616

10%

5%

Other

(391)

1,860

(121)%

(121)%

Total Nu Skin

704,262

552,765

27%

23%

Manufacturing

43,364

30,487

42%

42%

Grow Tech

567

107

430%

430%

Total

$

748,193

$

583,359

28%

24%













The following table sets forth revenue for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):


Year Ended

December 31,


Constant-
Currency

2020

2019

Change

Change

Nu Skin











Mainland China

$

625,538

$

722,526

(13)%

(14)%

Americas/Pacific

511,941

349,078

47%

53%

South Korea

326,478

329,978

(1)%


Southeast Asia

302,708

301,620



1%

Japan

273,681

260,039

5%

3%

EMEA

230,246

167,165

38%

35%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

161,117

166,335

(3)%

(6)%

Other

(17)

1,621

(101)%

(101)%

Total Nu Skin

2,431,692

2,298,362

6%

6%

Manufacturing

149,339

121,917

22%

22%

Grow Tech

903

137

559%

559%

Total

$

2,581,934

$

2,420,416

7%

7%













The Company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 are presented in the following table:

2020

2019

% Increase (Decrease)

Customers

Sales
Leaders

Customers

Sales
Leaders

Customers

Sales
Leaders












Mainland China

381,460

21,990

292,812

17,987

30%

22%

Americas/Pacific

404,955

14,439

220,216

7,607

84%

90%

South Korea

158,953

7,059

168,972

7,251

(6)%

(3)%

Southeast Asia

154,355

8,903

136,349

7,480

13%

19%

Japan

128,400

6,318

125,557

5,916

2%

7%

EMEA

258,587

7,063

153,330

4,619

69%

53%

Hong Kong/Taiwan

70,592

4,663

65,669

3,900

7%

20%

Total

1,557,302

70,435

1,162,905

54,760

34%

29%

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019












Revenue

$

748,193

$

583,359

$

2,581,934

$

2,420,416

Cost of sales

194,751

140,566

658,028

581,420

Gross profit

553,442

442,793

1,923,906

1,838,996












Operating expenses:










Selling expenses

284,129

228,127

1,019,494

955,600

General and administrative expenses

180,616

159,987

646,848

615,970

Total operating expenses

464,745

388,114

1,666,342

1,571,570












Operating income

88,697

54,679

257,564

267,426

Other income (expense), net

2,736

(1,101)

(1,332)

(12,254)












Income before provision for income taxes

91,433

53,578

256,232

255,172

Provision for income taxes

17,966

13,466

64,877

81,619












Net income

$

73,467

$

40,112

$

191,355

$

173,553












Net income per share:










Basic

$

1.44

$

0.72

$

3.66

$

3.13

Diluted

$

1.40

$

0.72

$

3.63

$

3.10












Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):










Basic

50,971

55,548

52,296

55,518

Diluted

52,403

55,807

52,765

55,927

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)


 December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

402,683

$

335,630

Current investments

21,216

8,413

Accounts receivable, net

63,370

50,378

Inventories, net

314,366

275,891

Prepaid expenses and other

101,563

69,854

 Total current assets

903,198

740,166






Property and equipment, net

468,181

453,604

Operating lease right-of-use assets

155,104

144,326

Goodwill

202,979

196,573

Other intangible assets, net

89,532

80,321

Other assets

138,082

154,016

Total assets

$

1,957,076

$

1,769,006






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

66,174

$

38,979

Accrued expenses

446,682

290,281

Current portion of long-term debt

30,000

27,500

 Total current liabilities

542,856

356,760












Operating lease liabilities


112,275

105,701

Long-term debt

305,393

334,461

Other liabilities

102,281

96,795

Total liabilities

1,062,805

893,717












Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock

91

91

Additional paid-in capital

579,801

557,544

Treasury stock, at cost


(1,461,593)

(1,324,826)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(64,768)

(85,292)

Retained earnings

1,840,740

1,727,772

Total stockholders' equity

894,271

875,289

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,957,076

$

1,769,006

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises

Also from this source

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces CEO Transition Plan...

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend Increase...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics