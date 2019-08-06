Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced second-quarter 2019 results.

Executive Summary Q2 2019 vs. Prior-Year Quarter Revenue: $623.5 million; (11%) (4%) fx impact or ($31 M) Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.83; (8%) Sales Leaders: 61,563; (14%) Customers: 1,160,420; +1%

"As previously announced, our second-quarter results were negatively impacted by limited sales meetings, media scrutiny and consumer sentiment in Mainland China in connection with the recently completed 100-day review of the nutrition and direct sales industries," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Outside of Mainland China, most of our other markets performed in-line with expectations. Our customer numbers remained steady as we continued our customer-focused initiatives globally, while sales leaders declined 14 percent, primarily due to Mainland China."

Q2 2019 Year-Over-Year Operating Results Revenue: $623.5 million compared to $704.2 million (4%) fx impact or ($31 M) Gross Margin: 75.3% compared to 76.1% Higher percentage of manufacturing revenue

Nu Skin business was 77.8% compared to 77.9%

Impacted by fx, offset by cost savings Selling Expenses: 39.4% of revenue compared to 38.7% Nu Skin business was 41.5% G&A Expenses: 24.0% of revenue compared to 25.6% Operating Margin: 11.9% compared to 11.8% Other Income / (Expense): ($3.3) million compared to ($11.2) million Income Tax Rate: 34.6% compared to 28.8% EPS: $0.83 compared to $0.90

Stockholder Value Dividend Payments: $20.6 million Stock Repurchases: Nil

Q3 and Full-Year 2019 Outlook Q3 2019 Revenue: $595 to $615 million; (9%) to (12%) • Approximately (2%) fx impact Q3 2019 EPS: $0.74 to $0.81 2019 Revenue: $2.48 billion to $2.52 billion; (6%) to (8%) • Approximately (3%) to (4%) fx impact 2019 EPS $3.20 to $3.35

"We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy focused on attracting and retaining customers, and are confident that, despite recent external factors, we are moving in the right direction," said Wood. "We are encouraged by the resumption of some sales leader meetings in key areas of Mainland China. We remain optimistic about our opportunities with several key initiatives slated for the back half of the year around our Nu Skin LIVE global sales conference. Additionally, we will roll-out our new and improved Galvanic Spa beginning in September, which we believe will help drive global revenue. Finally, we are encouraged with the steady sales growth of our manufacturing platform, which we intend to continue to leverage moving forward."

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "Consistent with the guidance provided on July 16, we anticipate annual revenue in the $2.48 to $2.52 billion range, with an approximate 3 to 4 percent unfavorable foreign currency impact, and earnings per share of $3.20 to $3.35. For the third quarter, we project revenue of $595 to $615 million, with an approximate 2 percent negative foreign currency impact, and earnings per share of $0.74 to $0.81."

Conference Call

The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same URL through Aug. 20, 2019.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, product launches, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "optimistic," "project," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

uncertainty regarding the continued impact of the 100-day review and negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;

uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,





Constant-

Currency

2019

2018

Change

Change















Nu Skin





















Mainland China $ 185,333

$ 245,256



(24%)



(19%) Americas/Pacific

92,841



103,990



(11%)



(6%) South Korea

84,732



91,624



(8%)



— Southeast Asia

75,395



79,223



(5%)



(3%) Japan

65,251



64,113



2%



2% Hong Kong/Taiwan

43,712



52,206



(16%)



(14%) EMEA

43,400



44,010



(1%)



5% Other

1,249



1,030



21%



21% Total Nu Skin

591,913



681,452



(13%)



(9%) Manufacturing

31,557



22,738



39%



39% Grow Tech

30



—



—



— Total $ 623,500

$ 704,190



(11%)



(7%)

The following table sets forth revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,





Constant-

Currency

2019

2018

Change

Change















Nu Skin





















Mainland China $ 393,821

$ 442,787



(11%)



(5%) Americas/Pacific

179,297



196,279



(9%)



(2%) South Korea

168,585



180,554



(7%)



(1%) Southeast Asia

147,890



150,083



(1%)



1% Japan

127,360



127,337



—



1% Hong Kong/Taiwan

84,270



93,198



(10%)



(7%) EMEA

85,218



88,991



(4%)



3% Other

(177)



1,265



(114%)



(114%) Total Nu Skin

1,186,264



1,280,494



(7%)



(2%) Manufacturing

60,829



39,915



52%



52% Grow Tech

30



—



—



— Total $ 1,247,123

$ 1,320,409



(6%)



(1%)

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment for the three-month periods ended June 30 are presented in the following table:



As of June 30, 2019

As of June 30, 2018

% Increase (Decrease)

Customers

Sales

Leaders

Customers

Sales

Leaders

Customers

Sales

Leaders























Mainland China

226,877



24,336



209,456



33,378



8%



(27%) Americas/Pacific

253,684



8,161



265,431



8,964



(4%)



(9%) South Korea

180,365



7,239



183,978



6,875



(2%)



5% Southeast Asia

137,450



7,417



134,601



7,597



2%



(2%) Japan

127,900



5,931



131,593



5,972



(3%)



(1%) Hong Kong/Taiwan

70,089



4,223



75,828



4,196



(8%)



1% EMEA

164,055



4,256



147,048



4,355



12%



(2%)



































Total

1,160,420



61,563



1,147,935



71,337



1%



(14%)

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Revenue $ 623,500

$ 704,190

$ 1,247,123

$ 1,320,409 Cost of sales

154,028



168,549



300,692



314,830 Gross profit

469,472



535,641



946,431



1,005,579























Operating expenses:





















Selling expenses

245,828



272,757



495,536



530,459 General and administrative expenses

149,442



180,120



308,040



333,366 Total operating expenses

395,270



452,877



803,576



863,825























Operating income

74,202



82,764



142,855



141,754 Other income (expense), net

(3,326)



(11,165)



(6,174)



(9,958)























Income before provision for income taxes

70,876



71,599



136,681



131,796 Provision for income taxes

24,527



20,638



47,330



45,296























Net income $ 46,349

$ 50,961

$ 89,351

$ 86,500























Net income per share:





















Basic $ 0.83

$ 0.92

$ 1.61

$ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.90

$ 1.59

$ 1.53























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):





















Basic

55,536



55,608



55,486



54,807 Diluted

55,943



56,713



56,030



56,430

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,632

$ 386,911 Current investments

7,733



11,346 Accounts receivable

61,571



53,282 Inventories, net

292,696



295,821 Prepaid expenses and other

65,551



51,877 Total current assets

788,183



799,237











Property and equipment, net

442,990



464,535 Right-of-use assets

118,507



— Goodwill

196,573



196,573 Other intangible assets, net

84,482



89,989 Other assets

160,363



144,112 Total assets $ 1,791,098

$ 1,694,446











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 48,551

$ 47,617 Accrued expenses

306,497



322,583 Current portion of long-term debt

59,500



69,455 Total current liabilities

414,548



439,655























Operating lease liabilities

84,102



— Long-term debt

348,986



361,008 Other liabilities

108,512



111,916 Total liabilities

956,148



912,579























Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

556,294



552,564 Treasury stock, at cost

(1,324,834)



(1,326,605) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(81,276)



(79,934) Retained earnings

1,684,675



1,635,751 Total stockholders' equity

834,950



781,867 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,791,098

$ 1,694,446

