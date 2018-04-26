Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Strong First-Quarter Results And Increases Annual Guidance

Q1 2018 vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Revenue: $616.2 million, +24%

• +7% fx impact Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.64, which includes a $0.12 negative impact associated with the settlement of a convertible note and a $0.03 charge from purchase accounting, compared to $0.51 Sales Leaders: 63,500, +16% Customers: 1,086,000, +11%

"We delivered strong first-quarter results highlighted by 24 percent growth in revenue, which included a 7 percent foreign currency benefit," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Our revenue growth was driven by an 11 percent increase in customers and a 16 percent improvement in the number of sales leaders. We are encouraged by the early execution of our growth strategy centered on engaging platforms, enabling products and empowering programs."

Q1 2018 Year-Over-Year Operating Results

Revenue: $616.2 million compared to $499.1 million Gross Margin: 76.3% compared to 77.7%

• Gross margin of core Nu Skin business was 77.9% Selling Expenses: 41.8% of revenue compared to 41.9% G&A Expenses: 24.9% of revenue compared to 26.6% Operating Margin: 9.6% compared to 9.3% Other Income / (Expense): $1.2 million income compared to ($4.6) million expense Income Tax Rate: 41.0% compared to 34.1% EPS: $0.64, which includes a $0.12 impact associated with the settlement of a convertible note and a $0.03 charge from purchase accounting, compared to $0.51

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments: $19.8 million Stock Repurchases: $17.4 million; $110.6 million remaining in authorization

Q2 and Full-Year 2018 Outlook

Q2 2018 Revenue: $630 to $650 million, 15% to 18% growth

• Approximately +5% fx impact Q2 2018 EPS: $0.86 to $0.91 which includes an estimated $0.05 purchase accounting charge 2018 Revenue: $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion, 10% to 12% growth

• Approximately +3% fx impact 2018 EPS $3.45 to $3.65 which includes the first quarter $0.12 convertible note impact and an estimated $0.16 purchase accounting charge for the year

"Based on the strength of first-quarter results and our initiatives for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our annual revenue guidance by $70 million," said Wood. "We remain focused on building momentum and executing our customer growth strategy by increasing social sharing capabilities with additional training and tools, driving innovation with ageLOC LumiSpa and other new products, and continuing the roll out of Velocity, our enhanced sales compensation program."

"We generated 24 percent year-over-year revenue growth and strong earnings performance in the quarter," said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "As previously disclosed, we incurred a charge associated with the early conversion of our convertible note, which was not included in our original guidance and negatively impacted first-quarter earnings by $0.12 per share. In addition, due to purchase accounting, we incurred a $0.03 charge related to the amortization of intangibles from our recent acquisitions.

"For the year, we are increasing our annual revenue guidance to $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion with earnings per share of $3.45 to $3.65. This earnings guidance reflects the $0.12 negative impact related to the convertible note and approximately $0.16 of estimated amortization of intangibles from the acquisitions which were not included in our previous guidance. The most significant impact of the amortization will be in 2018. We are projecting second-quarter revenue of $630 to $650 million and earnings per share of $0.86 to $0.91," concluded Lawrence.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin is also traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, tax rates and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "continue," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of our markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to our business model or negatively impacts our revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

risk of foreign currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the company's recent acquisitions;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support our planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit the company's ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if it is determined to be a medical device or if it is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;

uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's revenue.

The Company's revenue results by segment for the three-month periods ended March 31 are presented in the following table (in thousands).







%

Constant

Currency

2018

2017

Change

% Change















Mainland China $ 197,531

$ 150,004

32%

22% Americas/Pacific 92,289

71,425

29%

32% South Korea 88,930

82,471

8%

1% Southeast Asia 70,860

63,025

12%

7% Japan 63,224

61,156

3%

(2%) EMEA 44,981

34,064

32%

15% Hong Kong/Taiwan 40,992

35,948

14%

11% Other 17,412

1,006

1,631%

1,631% Total $ 616,219

$ 499,099

24%

17%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment for the three-month periods ended March 31are presented in the following table.



2018

2017

% Increase

(Decrease)

Customers

Sales

Leaders

Customers

Sales

Leaders

Customers

Sales

Leaders























Mainland China 200,000

27,000

176,000

19,100

14%

41% Americas/Pacific 246,000

8,200

191,000

6,900

29%

19% South Korea 179,000

7,300

189,000

8,000

(5%)

(9%) Southeast Asia 118,000

6,600

98,000

6,200

20%

6% Japan 129,000

6,200

132,000

6,400

(2%)

(3%) EMEA 142,000

4,300

124,000

4,100

15%

5% Hong Kong/Taiwan 72,000

3,900

70,000

3,900

3%

—























Total 1,086,000

63,500

980,000

54,600

11%

16%

_____________________ "Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the First Quarters Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts)









2018

2017







Revenue $ 616,219

$ 499,099







Cost of sales 146,281

111,266







Gross profit 469,938

387,833







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses 257,702

209,008 General and administrative expenses 153,246

132,563 Total operating expenses 410,948

341,571







Operating income 58,990

46,262







Other income (expense), net 1,207

(4,567) Income before provision for income taxes 60,197

41,695 Provision for income taxes 24,658

14,206







Net income $ 35,539

$ 27,489







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.66

$ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.51







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 53,997

52,678 Diluted 55,959

54,057

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,484

$ 426,399 Current investments 8,615

11,847 Accounts receivable 54,014

33,196 Inventories, net 282,983

253,454 Prepaid expenses and other 66,705

52,893

833,801

777,789







Property and equipment, net 508,476

464,587 Goodwill 187,423

114,954 Other intangible assets, net 100,601

67,647 Other assets 144,368

164,895 Total assets $ 1,774,669

$ 1,589,872







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 62,253

$ 50,341 Accrued expenses 309,536

319,189 Current portion of long-term debt 362,659

77,840

734,448

447,370







Long-term debt 107,275

310,790 Other liabilities 133,818

127,116 Total liabilities 975,541

885,276







Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 91

91 Additional paid-in capital 523,233

466,349 Treasury stock, at cost (1,280,586)

(1,304,694) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,474)

(66,318) Retained earnings 1,611,864

1,609,168

799,128

704,596 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,774,669

$ 1,589,872

