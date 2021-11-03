Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2021 revenue of $641.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Executive Summary

Q3 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue: $641.2 million; (9)% · +2% fx impact or $11.8 million Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.97; (10)% Sales Leaders: 58,565; (15)% Customers: 1,395,271; (9)%

"As we previously announced, our third quarter revenue was lower than anticipated due to COVID delta variant disruptions as unexpected government restrictions interrupted selling and promotional activities in several markets, specifically in Mainland China and Southeast Asia," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Despite these short-term impacts, we are encouraged by our continued growth in the U.S., which was driven by our Beauty Focus Collagen+ launch and double-digit growth in Korea due to successful product promotions and sales leader initiatives.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate the ongoing rollout of our Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta products in Q4 will build momentum going into next year. For 2022 and beyond, we remain focused on our vision of becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. We will work toward this by introducing our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, increasing adoption of our affiliate-powered social commerce business model and expanding our digital platform. Amidst global uncertainty, we are confident in this strategy as we transform our company toward our vision for the future."

Q3 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results

Revenue: $641.2 million compared to $703.3 million · +2% fx impact Gross Margin: 75.2% compared to 73.9% · Nu Skin business was 78.6% compared to 76.3% Selling Expenses: 39.9% compared to 39.9% · Nu Skin business was 42.7% compared to 42.4% G&A Expenses: 25.1% compared to 23.5% Operating Margin: 10.2% compared to 10.6% Other Income / (Expense): $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million Income Tax Rate: 27.0% compared to 24.7% EPS: $0.97 compared to $1.08

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments: $19.0 million Stock Repurchases: $10.0 million · $255.4 million remaining in authorization

Q4 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q4 2021 Revenue: $645 to $675 million; (10) to (14)% · Approximately (1)% fx impact Q4 2021 EPS: $0.90 to $1.00; (29) to (36)% · Prior year benefitted by 19.6% tax rate 2021 Revenue: $2.67 to $2.70 billion; +3 to 5% · Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact 2021 EPS: $3.93 to $4.03; +8 to 11%

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "We are adjusting our 2021 forecast based on third quarter results and continued COVID uncertainty. Despite the difficult operating environment, we anticipate annual revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent on top of strong growth in 2020, with earnings per share growth of 8 to 11 percent."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;

uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;

the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,





Constant- Currency

2021

2020

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Mainland China $ 134,291

$ 169,068



(21)%



(26)% Americas

131,482



133,618



(2)%



(2)% South Korea

91,989



83,460



10%



8% Southeast Asia/Pacific

79,081



101,949



(22)%



(23)% EMEA

55,839



61,411



(9)%



(11)% Japan

65,117



70,958



(8)%



(5)% Hong Kong/Taiwan

39,921



42,265



(6)%



(8)% Nu Skin other

889



(314)



383%



382% Total Nu Skin

598,609



662,415



(10)%



(11)% Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

41,635



40,910



2%



2% Grow Tech

783



22



3,459%



3,459% Rhyz other

125



—











Total Rhyz Investments

42,543



40,932



4%



4% Total $ 641,152

$ 703,347



(9)%



(11)%

The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,





Constant- Currency

2021

2020

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Mainland China $ 438,066

$ 453,096



(3)%



(11)% Americas

403,755



312,436



29%



28% South Korea

261,724



236,094



11%



5% Southeast Asia/Pacific

246,338



262,038



(6)%



(9)% EMEA

215,134



147,590



46%



36% Japan

203,001



200,549



1%



2% Hong Kong/Taiwan

114,795



115,253



—



(4)% Nu Skin other

2,350



374



528%



530% Total Nu Skin

1,885,163



1,727,430



9%



5% Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

135,760



105,975



28%



28% Grow Tech

1,147



336



241%



241% Rhyz other

163



—











Total Rhyz Investments

137,070



106,311



29%



29% Total $ 2,022,233

$ 1,833,741



10%



6%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:



As of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2020

% Increase

(Decrease)

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders Mainland China

355,256



13,838



341,386



20,970



4%



(34)% Americas

324,880



12,127



397,936



12,798



(18)%



(5)% South Korea

156,439



9,448



164,256



7,973



(5)%



18% Southeast Asia/Pacific

162,048



7,607



204,489



9,959



(21)%



(24)% EMEA

210,705



5,726



235,202



6,226



(10)%



(8)% Japan

123,453



6,029



126,896



6,523



(3)%



(8)% Hong Kong/Taiwan

62,490



3,790



69,346



4,067



(10)%



(7)% Total

1,395,271



58,565



1,539,511



68,516



(9)%



(15)%

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020























Revenue $ 641,152

$ 703,347

$ 2,022,233

$ 1,833,741 Cost of sales

158,907



183,374



501,448



463,277 Gross profit

482,245



519,973



1,520,785



1,370,464























Operating expenses:





















Selling expenses

255,719



280,695



807,358



735,365 General and administrative expenses

161,142



165,050



499,754



466,232 Total operating expenses

416,861



445,745



1,307,112



1,201,597























Operating income

65,384



74,228



213,673



168,867 Other income (expense), net

2,781



525



351



(4,068)























Income before provision for income taxes

68,165



74,753



214,024



164,799 Provision for income taxes

18,436



18,446



57,527



46,911























Net income $ 49,729

$ 56,307

$ 156,497

$ 117,888























Net income per share:





















Basic $ 0.99

$ 1.10

$ 3.11

$ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.97

$ 1.08

$ 3.03

$ 2.23























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):





















Basic

50,098



51,308



50,304



52,741 Diluted

51,260



52,243



51,629



52,906

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,412

$ 402,683 Current investments

19,190



21,216 Accounts receivable, net

52,441



63,370 Inventories, net

415,203



314,366 Prepaid expenses and other

121,626



101,563 Total current assets

890,872



903,198











Property and equipment, net

464,049



468,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets

128,887



155,104 Goodwill

215,582



202,979 Other intangible assets, net

88,497



89,532 Other assets

186,522



138,082 Total assets $ 1,974,409

$ 1,957,076











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 52,023

$ 66,174 Accrued expenses

378,573



446,682 Current portion of long-term debt

110,000



30,000 Total current liabilities

540,596



542,856











Operating lease liabilities

95,741



112,275 Long-term debt

278,563



305,393 Other liabilities

123,032



102,281 Total liabilities

1,037,932



1,062,805











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

590,678



579,801 Treasury stock, at cost – 40.5 million and 39.7 million shares

(1,518,535)



(1,461,593) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(75,658)



(64,768) Retained earnings

1,939,901



1,840,740 Total stockholders' equity

936,477



894,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,974,409

$ 1,957,076

