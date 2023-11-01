Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2023 results.

Executive Summary
Q3 2023 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue

$498.8 million; (7)%

   •   (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million

Earnings Per Share
(EPS)

$(0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to
$(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges

Customers

978,907; (21)%

Paid Affiliates

186,162; (23)% or (13)% excluding an adjustment to eligibility
requirements

Sales Leaders

47,031; (6)%

"Our third quarter results were softer than expected as persistent macro-economic challenges in several of our key markets negatively affected consumer spending and customer acquisition, particularly in our Mainland China and Americas segments, along with a continued strong U.S. dollar," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Although we are disappointed in the third quarter results of our Nu Skin business, we are encouraged by stabilization and modest growth in three of our Nu Skin reporting segments, highlighted by double-digit gains in Europe/Africa. We are also pleased with accelerated growth of our Rhyz businesses as we lean further into our synergistic enterprise ecosystem.

"We continued to advance key initiatives aimed at driving long-term success, such as introducing ageLOC® WellSpa iO™, a smart device system focused on holistic wellness and beauty; rolling out a new channel growth incentive; and gaining additional traction in monthly active users of our Vera® and Stela apps," continued Napierski. "Given the current global headwinds and their impact, we are strategically re-evaluating several aspects of our Nu Skin business, including our product portfolio, global processes and organization, and operational footprint. This is to ensure we continue executing on the transformational initiatives that will shape Nu Skin's future, including the introduction of a new mental wellness category in 2024. We are also aggressively managing costs to help drive growth and profitability as we work toward our long-term vision."

Q3 2023 Year-over-year Operating Results                

Revenue

$498.8 million compared to $537.8 million

   •   (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million

Gross Margin

58.6% or 71.8% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
67.7% or 72.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges

   •   Nu Skin business was 61.8% or 76.8% excluding inventory
       write-off compared to 73.0% or 76.7% excluding
       restructuring and impairment charges

Selling Expenses

37.6% compared to 40.3%

   •   Nu Skin business was 41.7% compared to 43.5%

G&A Expenses

26.2% compared to 25.7%

Operating Margin

(5.3)% or 7.9% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
(3.8)% or 6.8% excluding restructuring and impairment charges

Other Expense

$(8.1) million compared to $(8.7) million or $(5.4) million
excluding restructuring and impairment charges

Income Tax Rate

(7.3)% or 10.1% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
12.3% or 24.0% excluding restructuring and impairment charges

EPS

($0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to
$(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments

$19.5 million

Stock Repurchases

$13.0 million

   •   $162.4 million remaining in authorization

Q4 and Full-year 2023 Outlook

Q4 2023 Revenue

$440 to $480 million; (16)% to (8)%

   •   Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact

Q4 2023 EPS

$(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 non-GAAP

2023 Revenue

$1.92 to $1.96 billion; (14)% to (12)%

   •   Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact

2023 EPS

$(0.10) to $0.05 or $1.62 to $1.77 non-GAAP

"Given the state of our business and in line with our global strategic review, we made the decision to accelerate our product portfolio optimization resulting in a $65.7 million Q3 inventory write-off and are adjusting our annual guidance, which includes an anticipated Q4 restructuring charge of $15 to $25 million," added James D. Thomas, chief financial officer. "Our 2023 revenue is now expected to be $1.92 to $1.96 billion, with an approximate 3 percent foreign currency headwind. We anticipate reported EPS of $(0.10) to $0.05 or adjusted EPS of $1.62 to $1.77, which excludes inventory write-off and restructuring charges. For the fourth quarter, we project revenue of $440 to $480 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 3 percent, with reported earnings per share of $(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 when excluding the fourth quarter charge." 

About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Rhyz is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the macro-environment and the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, strategies, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions/launches, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, and affiliates; projections regarding revenue, expenses, future restructuring and impairment charges, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including COVID-19 and related disruptions, or other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • economic conditions and events globally;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

Earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate, each excluding inventory write-off charges and/or restructuring and impairment charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate calculated under GAAP, below.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Constant-
Currency

2023

2022

Change

Change

Nu Skin










Americas

$

91,671

$

131,591

(30) %

(27) %

Mainland China

70,225

75,151

(7) %

(1) %

Southeast Asia/Pacific

68,743

83,502

(18) %

(16) %

South Korea

63,709

67,237

(5) %

(7) %

Japan

53,399

53,276



5 %

Europe & Africa

50,048

45,099

11 %

3 %

Hong Kong/Taiwan

40,724

39,587

3 %

6 %

Nu Skin other

(274)

496

(155) %

(155) %

Total Nu Skin

438,245

495,939

(12) %

(10) %

Rhyz Investments










Manufacturing

49,714

41,328

20 %

20 %

Rhyz other

10,813

538

1910 %

1910 %

Total Rhyz Investments

60,527

41,866

45 %

45 %

Total

$

498,772

$

537,805

(7) %

(6) %

The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Constant-
Currency

2023

2022

Change

Change

Nu Skin










Americas

$

300,469

$

379,616

(21) %

(17) %

Mainland China

226,563

286,454

(21) %

(16) %

Southeast Asia/Pacific

200,317

267,805

(25) %

(23) %

South Korea

187,719

208,678

(10) %

(8) %

Japan

156,867

171,019

(8) %

(1) %

Europe & Africa

144,460

148,938

(3) %

(4) %

Hong Kong/Taiwan

112,380

117,408

(4) %

(1) %

Nu Skin other

208

2,434

(91) %

(91) %

Total Nu Skin

1,328,983

1,582,352

(16) %

(13) %

Rhyz Investments










Manufacturing

131,032

119,898

9 %

9 %

Rhyz other

20,476

1,069

1815 %

1815 %

Total Rhyz Investments

151,508

120,967

25 %

25 %

Total

$

1,480,491

$

1,703,319

(13) %

(10) %

The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022: 

Three Months Ended

September 30,


2023

2022

Change

Customers






Americas

231,215

316,123

(27) %

Mainland China

189,221

256,183

(26) %

Southeast Asia/Pacific

111,151

153,432

(28) %

South Korea

109,550

134,549

(19) %

Japan

114,316

121,202

(6) %

Europe & Africa

169,320

187,906

(10) %

Hong Kong/Taiwan

54,134

69,989

(23) %

Total Customers

978,907

1,239,384

(21) %








Paid Affiliates






Americas

32,769

44,745

(27) %

Mainland China

27,509

23,088

19 %

Southeast Asia/Pacific

33,574

40,624

(17) %

South Korea(1)

24,110

47,852

(50) %

Japan

37,695

38,119

(1) %

Europe & Africa(1)

19,254

31,409

(39) %

Hong Kong/Taiwan(1)

11,251

17,439

(35) %

Total Paid Affiliates

186,162

243,276

(23) %








Sales Leaders






Americas

7,537

9,545

(21) %

Mainland China

12,647

11,897

6 %

Southeast Asia/Pacific

6,351

7,618

(17) %

South Korea

6,436

6,992

(8) %

Japan

7,087

6,063

17 %

Europe & Africa

4,105

4,777

(14) %

Hong Kong/Taiwan

2,868

2,932

(2) %

Total Sales Leaders

47,031

49,824

(6) %

(1)  The September 30, 2023, number is affected by a change in eligibility requirements for receiving certain rewards within our compensation structure. We plan to implement these changes in additional segments over the next several quarters.
  • "Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.
  • "Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.
  • "Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$

498,772

$

537,805

$

1,480,491

$

1,703,319

Cost of sales

206,505

173,500

475,635

483,099

Gross profit

292,267

364,305

1,004,856

1,220,220












Operating expenses:










   Selling expenses

187,750

216,478

561,039

678,603

   General and administrative expenses

130,882

137,987

401,825

428,105

   Restructuring and impairment expenses 



30,124

9,787

30,124

Total operating expenses

318,632

384,589

972,651

1,136,832












Operating income (loss)


(26,365)

(20,284)

32,205

83,388

Other expense, net

(8,086)

(8,680)

(14,955)

(18,773)












Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(34,451)

(28,964)

17,250

64,615

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,504

(3,574)

15,937

17,052












Net income (loss)

$

(36,955)

$

(25,390)

$

1,313

$

47,563












Net income (loss) per share:










Basic

$

(0.74)

$

(0.51)

$

0.03

$

0.95

Diluted

$

(0.74)

$

(0.51)

$

0.03

$

0.94












Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):










Basic

49,859

50,199

49,812

50,187

Diluted

49,859

50,199

50,029

50,822

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

233,314

$

264,725

Current investments

16,673

13,784

Accounts receivable, net

77,251

47,360

Inventories, net

291,103

346,183

Prepaid expenses and other

82,781

87,816

 Total current assets

701,122

759,868






Property and equipment, net

428,932

444,806

Operating lease right-of-use assets

86,315

98,734

Goodwill

229,469

206,432

Other intangible assets, net

108,972

66,701

Other assets

238,281

244,429

Total assets

$

1,793,091

$

1,820,970






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

48,583

$

53,963

Accrued expenses

245,432

280,280

Current portion of long-term debt

140,000

25,000

 Total current liabilities

434,015

359,243






Operating lease liabilities


68,208

76,540

Long-term debt

362,896

377,466

Other liabilities

105,785

110,425

Total liabilities

970,904

923,674






Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares
   issued

91

91

Additional paid-in capital

619,193

613,278

Treasury stock, at cost – 41.2 million and 41.1 million shares

(1,570,718)

(1,569,061)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(108,836)

(86,509)

Retained earnings

1,882,457

1,939,497

Total stockholders' equity

822,187

897,296

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,793,091

$

$1,820,970

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Inventory Write-off to GAAP Gross Margin
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross Profit

$

292,267

$

364,305

$

1,004,856

$

1,220,220

Impact of inventory write-off

65,728

26,905

65,728

26,905

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

357,995

$

391,210

$

1,070,584

$

1,247,125














Gross Margin

58.6 %

67.7 %

67.9 %

71.6 %

Gross Margin, excluding inventory
write-off impact

71.8 %

72.7 %

72.3 %

73.2 %














Revenue

$

498,772

$

537,805

$

1,480,491

$

1,703,319

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Core Nu Skin Business Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Inventory Write-off to GAAP
Gross Margin
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


















Three months ended
September 30,






2023

2022

Gross Profit






$

270,630

$

361,895

Impact of inventory write-off







65,728

18,549

Adjusted Gross Profit






$

336,358

$

380,444














Gross Margin







61.8 %

73.0 %

Gross Margin, excluding inventory
write-off impact







76.8 %

76.7 %














Revenue






$

438,245

$

495,939

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Operating Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP
Operating Margin
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating Income

$

(26,365)

$

(20,284)

$

32,205

$

83,388

Impact of restructuring and
impairment

-

30,124

9,787

30,124

Impact of inventory write-off

65,728

26,905

65,728

26,905

Adjusted operating income

$

39,363

$

36,745

$

107,720

$

140,417




























Operating margin

-5.3 %

-3.8 %

2.2 %

4.9 %

Operating margin, excluding
restructuring and inventory write-
off impact

7.9 %

6.8 %

7.3 %

8.2 %














Revenue

$

498,772

$

537,805

$

1,480,491

$

1,703,319

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net Excluding Impact of Q4 2021 Exit from Grow Tech to
GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net 

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Other income (expense), net

$

(8,086)

$

(8,680)

$

(14,955)

$

(18,773)

Impact of charges associated with our
Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:












Unrealized investment loss

-

3,298

-

9,009

Adjusted other income (expense), net

$

(8,086)

$

(5,382)

$

(14,955)

$

(9,764)

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

$

2,504

$

(3,574)

$

15,937

$

17,052

Impact of restructuring and
inventory write-off on provision for
income taxes

650

11,095

3,243

11,554

Provision for income taxes,
excluding impact of restructuring
and inventory-write-off

$

3,154

$

7,521

$

19,180

$

28,606














Income before provision for income
taxes

(34,451)

(28,964)

17,250

64,615

Impact of inventory write-off

65,728

26,905

65,728

26,905

Impact of restructuring and impairment

-

30,124

9,787

30,124

Impact of charges associated with
our exit from Grow Tech:












Unrealized investment loss

-

3,298

-

9,009

Income before provision for income
taxes, excluding impact of
restructuring and inventory write-off

$

31,277

$

31,363

$

92,765

$

130,653














Effective tax rate

-7.3 %

12.3 %

92.4 %

26.4 %

Effective tax rate, excluding
restructuring and inventory write-off
impact

10.1 %

24.0 %

20.7 %

21.9 %

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP
Earnings Per Share
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)















Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$

(36,955)

$

(25,390)

$

1,313

$

47,563

Impact of restructuring and inventory
write-off expense:











Restructuring and impairment

-

30,124

9,787

30,124

Inventory write-off



65,728

26,905

65,728

26,905

Tax impact

(650)

(10,469)

(3,243)

(10,469)

Impact of charges associated with our
exit from Grow Tech:











Unrealized loss on investment

-

3,298

-

9,009

Tax impact

-

(626)

-

(1,085)

Tax impact

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income

$

28,123

$

23,842

$

73,585

$

102,047


























Diluted earnings per share

$

(0.74)

$

(0.51)

$

0.03

$

0.94

Diluted earnings per share, excluding
restructuring and inventory write-off
impact

$

0.56

$

0.47

$

1.47

$

2.01













Weighted-average common shares
outstanding (000)

49,859

50,199

50,029

50,822

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP
Earnings Per Share















Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2023 - Low-
end

2023 High-
end

2023 - Low-
end

2023 High-
end

Earnings Per Share

$

(0.14)

$

0.01

$

(0.10)

$

0.05

Impact of restructuring expense:











Restructuring



0.40

0.40

0.60

0.60

Tax impact

(0.11)

(0.11)

(0.18)

(0.18)

Impact of inventory write-off:











Inventory write-off







1.31

1.31

Tax impact







(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted EPS

$

0.15

$

0.30

$

1.62

$

1.77

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises

