Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2023 results.
Executive Summary
Q3 2023 vs. Prior-year Quarter
|
Revenue
|
$498.8 million; (7)%
• (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$(0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to
|
Customers
|
978,907; (21)%
|
Paid Affiliates
|
186,162; (23)% or (13)% excluding an adjustment to eligibility
|
Sales Leaders
|
47,031; (6)%
"Our third quarter results were softer than expected as persistent macro-economic challenges in several of our key markets negatively affected consumer spending and customer acquisition, particularly in our Mainland China and Americas segments, along with a continued strong U.S. dollar," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Although we are disappointed in the third quarter results of our Nu Skin business, we are encouraged by stabilization and modest growth in three of our Nu Skin reporting segments, highlighted by double-digit gains in Europe/Africa. We are also pleased with accelerated growth of our Rhyz businesses as we lean further into our synergistic enterprise ecosystem.
"We continued to advance key initiatives aimed at driving long-term success, such as introducing ageLOC® WellSpa iO™, a smart device system focused on holistic wellness and beauty; rolling out a new channel growth incentive; and gaining additional traction in monthly active users of our Vera® and Stela apps," continued Napierski. "Given the current global headwinds and their impact, we are strategically re-evaluating several aspects of our Nu Skin business, including our product portfolio, global processes and organization, and operational footprint. This is to ensure we continue executing on the transformational initiatives that will shape Nu Skin's future, including the introduction of a new mental wellness category in 2024. We are also aggressively managing costs to help drive growth and profitability as we work toward our long-term vision."
Q3 2023 Year-over-year Operating Results
|
Revenue
|
$498.8 million compared to $537.8 million
• (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million
|
Gross Margin
|
58.6% or 71.8% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
• Nu Skin business was 61.8% or 76.8% excluding inventory
|
Selling Expenses
|
37.6% compared to 40.3%
• Nu Skin business was 41.7% compared to 43.5%
|
G&A Expenses
|
26.2% compared to 25.7%
|
Operating Margin
|
(5.3)% or 7.9% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
|
Other Expense
|
$(8.1) million compared to $(8.7) million or $(5.4) million
|
Income Tax Rate
|
(7.3)% or 10.1% excluding an inventory write-off compared to
|
EPS
|
($0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to
Stockholder Value
|
Dividend Payments
|
$19.5 million
|
Stock Repurchases
|
$13.0 million
• $162.4 million remaining in authorization
Q4 and Full-year 2023 Outlook
|
Q4 2023 Revenue
|
$440 to $480 million; (16)% to (8)%
• Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact
|
Q4 2023 EPS
|
$(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 non-GAAP
|
2023 Revenue
|
$1.92 to $1.96 billion; (14)% to (12)%
• Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact
|
2023 EPS
|
$(0.10) to $0.05 or $1.62 to $1.77 non-GAAP
"Given the state of our business and in line with our global strategic review, we made the decision to accelerate our product portfolio optimization resulting in a $65.7 million Q3 inventory write-off and are adjusting our annual guidance, which includes an anticipated Q4 restructuring charge of $15 to $25 million," added James D. Thomas, chief financial officer. "Our 2023 revenue is now expected to be $1.92 to $1.96 billion, with an approximate 3 percent foreign currency headwind. We anticipate reported EPS of $(0.10) to $0.05 or adjusted EPS of $1.62 to $1.77, which excludes inventory write-off and restructuring charges. For the fourth quarter, we project revenue of $440 to $480 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 3 percent, with reported earnings per share of $(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 when excluding the fourth quarter charge."
Conference Call
The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through Nov. 15, 2023.
About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Rhyz is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the macro-environment and the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, strategies, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions/launches, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, and affiliates; projections regarding revenue, expenses, future restructuring and impairment charges, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.
The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risk that epidemics, including COVID-19 and related disruptions, or other crises could negatively impact our business;
- adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
- risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
- any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
- political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;
- uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
- risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
- uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
- risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
- regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
- economic conditions and events globally;
- the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
- continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.
The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.
Earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate, each excluding inventory write-off charges and/or restructuring and impairment charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate calculated under GAAP, below.
The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Constant-
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Change
|
Nu Skin
|
Americas
|
$
|
91,671
|
$
|
131,591
|
(30) %
|
(27) %
|
Mainland China
|
70,225
|
75,151
|
(7) %
|
(1) %
|
Southeast Asia/Pacific
|
68,743
|
83,502
|
(18) %
|
(16) %
|
South Korea
|
63,709
|
67,237
|
(5) %
|
(7) %
|
Japan
|
53,399
|
53,276
|
—
|
5 %
|
Europe & Africa
|
50,048
|
45,099
|
11 %
|
3 %
|
Hong Kong/Taiwan
|
40,724
|
39,587
|
3 %
|
6 %
|
Nu Skin other
|
(274)
|
496
|
(155) %
|
(155) %
|
Total Nu Skin
|
438,245
|
495,939
|
(12) %
|
(10) %
|
Rhyz Investments
|
Manufacturing
|
49,714
|
41,328
|
20 %
|
20 %
|
Rhyz other
|
10,813
|
538
|
1910 %
|
1910 %
|
Total Rhyz Investments
|
60,527
|
41,866
|
45 %
|
45 %
|
Total
|
$
|
498,772
|
$
|
537,805
|
(7) %
|
(6) %
The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Constant-
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Change
|
Nu Skin
|
Americas
|
$
|
300,469
|
$
|
379,616
|
(21) %
|
(17) %
|
Mainland China
|
226,563
|
286,454
|
(21) %
|
(16) %
|
Southeast Asia/Pacific
|
200,317
|
267,805
|
(25) %
|
(23) %
|
South Korea
|
187,719
|
208,678
|
(10) %
|
(8) %
|
Japan
|
156,867
|
171,019
|
(8) %
|
(1) %
|
Europe & Africa
|
144,460
|
148,938
|
(3) %
|
(4) %
|
Hong Kong/Taiwan
|
112,380
|
117,408
|
(4) %
|
(1) %
|
Nu Skin other
|
208
|
2,434
|
(91) %
|
(91) %
|
Total Nu Skin
|
1,328,983
|
1,582,352
|
(16) %
|
(13) %
|
Rhyz Investments
|
Manufacturing
|
131,032
|
119,898
|
9 %
|
9 %
|
Rhyz other
|
20,476
|
1,069
|
1815 %
|
1815 %
|
Total Rhyz Investments
|
151,508
|
120,967
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
Total
|
$
|
1,480,491
|
$
|
1,703,319
|
(13) %
|
(10) %
The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022:
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Customers
|
Americas
|
231,215
|
316,123
|
(27) %
|
Mainland China
|
189,221
|
256,183
|
(26) %
|
Southeast Asia/Pacific
|
111,151
|
153,432
|
(28) %
|
South Korea
|
109,550
|
134,549
|
(19) %
|
Japan
|
114,316
|
121,202
|
(6) %
|
Europe & Africa
|
169,320
|
187,906
|
(10) %
|
Hong Kong/Taiwan
|
54,134
|
69,989
|
(23) %
|
Total Customers
|
978,907
|
1,239,384
|
(21) %
|
Paid Affiliates
|
Americas
|
32,769
|
44,745
|
(27) %
|
Mainland China
|
27,509
|
23,088
|
19 %
|
Southeast Asia/Pacific
|
33,574
|
40,624
|
(17) %
|
South Korea(1)
|
24,110
|
47,852
|
(50) %
|
Japan
|
37,695
|
38,119
|
(1) %
|
Europe & Africa(1)
|
19,254
|
31,409
|
(39) %
|
Hong Kong/Taiwan(1)
|
11,251
|
17,439
|
(35) %
|
Total Paid Affiliates
|
186,162
|
243,276
|
(23) %
|
Sales Leaders
|
Americas
|
7,537
|
9,545
|
(21) %
|
Mainland China
|
12,647
|
11,897
|
6 %
|
Southeast Asia/Pacific
|
6,351
|
7,618
|
(17) %
|
South Korea
|
6,436
|
6,992
|
(8) %
|
Japan
|
7,087
|
6,063
|
17 %
|
Europe & Africa
|
4,105
|
4,777
|
(14) %
|
Hong Kong/Taiwan
|
2,868
|
2,932
|
(2) %
|
Total Sales Leaders
|
47,031
|
49,824
|
(6) %
|
(1) The September 30, 2023, number is affected by a change in eligibility requirements for receiving certain rewards within our compensation structure. We plan to implement these changes in additional segments over the next several quarters.
- "Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.
- "Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.
- "Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$
|
498,772
|
$
|
537,805
|
$
|
1,480,491
|
$
|
1,703,319
|
Cost of sales
|
206,505
|
173,500
|
475,635
|
483,099
|
Gross profit
|
292,267
|
364,305
|
1,004,856
|
1,220,220
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling expenses
|
187,750
|
216,478
|
561,039
|
678,603
|
General and administrative expenses
|
130,882
|
137,987
|
401,825
|
428,105
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses
|
—
|
30,124
|
9,787
|
30,124
|
Total operating expenses
|
318,632
|
384,589
|
972,651
|
1,136,832
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(26,365)
|
(20,284)
|
32,205
|
83,388
|
Other expense, net
|
(8,086)
|
(8,680)
|
(14,955)
|
(18,773)
|
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
(34,451)
|
(28,964)
|
17,250
|
64,615
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
2,504
|
(3,574)
|
15,937
|
17,052
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(36,955)
|
$
|
(25,390)
|
$
|
1,313
|
$
|
47,563
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.74)
|
$
|
(0.51)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.95
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.74)
|
$
|
(0.51)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.94
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):
|
Basic
|
49,859
|
50,199
|
49,812
|
50,187
|
Diluted
|
49,859
|
50,199
|
50,029
|
50,822
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
233,314
|
$
|
264,725
|
Current investments
|
16,673
|
13,784
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
77,251
|
47,360
|
Inventories, net
|
291,103
|
346,183
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
82,781
|
87,816
|
Total current assets
|
701,122
|
759,868
|
Property and equipment, net
|
428,932
|
444,806
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
86,315
|
98,734
|
Goodwill
|
229,469
|
206,432
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
108,972
|
66,701
|
Other assets
|
238,281
|
244,429
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,793,091
|
$
|
1,820,970
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
48,583
|
$
|
53,963
|
Accrued expenses
|
245,432
|
280,280
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
140,000
|
25,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
434,015
|
359,243
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
68,208
|
76,540
|
Long-term debt
|
362,896
|
377,466
|
Other liabilities
|
105,785
|
110,425
|
Total liabilities
|
970,904
|
923,674
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares
|
91
|
91
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
619,193
|
613,278
|
Treasury stock, at cost – 41.2 million and 41.1 million shares
|
(1,570,718)
|
(1,569,061)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(108,836)
|
(86,509)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,882,457
|
1,939,497
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
822,187
|
897,296
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,793,091
|
$
|
$1,820,970
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Gross Profit
|
$
|
292,267
|
$
|
364,305
|
$
|
1,004,856
|
$
|
1,220,220
|
Impact of inventory write-off
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
357,995
|
$
|
391,210
|
$
|
1,070,584
|
$
|
1,247,125
|
Gross Margin
|
58.6 %
|
67.7 %
|
67.9 %
|
71.6 %
|
Gross Margin, excluding inventory
|
71.8 %
|
72.7 %
|
72.3 %
|
73.2 %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
498,772
|
$
|
537,805
|
$
|
1,480,491
|
$
|
1,703,319
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Gross Profit
|
$
|
270,630
|
$
|
361,895
|
Impact of inventory write-off
|
65,728
|
18,549
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
336,358
|
$
|
380,444
|
Gross Margin
|
61.8 %
|
73.0 %
|
Gross Margin, excluding inventory
|
76.8 %
|
76.7 %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
438,245
|
$
|
495,939
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Operating Income
|
$
|
(26,365)
|
$
|
(20,284)
|
$
|
32,205
|
$
|
83,388
|
Impact of restructuring and
|
-
|
30,124
|
9,787
|
30,124
|
Impact of inventory write-off
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
39,363
|
$
|
36,745
|
$
|
107,720
|
$
|
140,417
|
Operating margin
|
-5.3 %
|
-3.8 %
|
2.2 %
|
4.9 %
|
Operating margin, excluding
|
7.9 %
|
6.8 %
|
7.3 %
|
8.2 %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
498,772
|
$
|
537,805
|
$
|
1,480,491
|
$
|
1,703,319
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net Excluding Impact of Q4 2021 Exit from Grow Tech to
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Other income (expense), net
|
$
|
(8,086)
|
$
|
(8,680)
|
$
|
(14,955)
|
$
|
(18,773)
|
Impact of charges associated with our
|
Unrealized investment loss
|
-
|
3,298
|
-
|
9,009
|
Adjusted other income (expense), net
|
$
|
(8,086)
|
$
|
(5,382)
|
$
|
(14,955)
|
$
|
(9,764)
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
$
|
2,504
|
$
|
(3,574)
|
$
|
15,937
|
$
|
17,052
|
Impact of restructuring and
|
650
|
11,095
|
3,243
|
11,554
|
Provision for income taxes,
|
$
|
3,154
|
$
|
7,521
|
$
|
19,180
|
$
|
28,606
|
Income before provision for income
|
(34,451)
|
(28,964)
|
17,250
|
64,615
|
Impact of inventory write-off
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
Impact of restructuring and impairment
|
-
|
30,124
|
9,787
|
30,124
|
Impact of charges associated with
|
Unrealized investment loss
|
-
|
3,298
|
-
|
9,009
|
Income before provision for income
|
$
|
31,277
|
$
|
31,363
|
$
|
92,765
|
$
|
130,653
|
Effective tax rate
|
-7.3 %
|
12.3 %
|
92.4 %
|
26.4 %
|
Effective tax rate, excluding
|
10.1 %
|
24.0 %
|
20.7 %
|
21.9 %
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income
|
$
|
(36,955)
|
$
|
(25,390)
|
$
|
1,313
|
$
|
47,563
|
Impact of restructuring and inventory
|
Restructuring and impairment
|
-
|
30,124
|
9,787
|
30,124
|
Inventory write-off
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
65,728
|
26,905
|
Tax impact
|
(650)
|
(10,469)
|
(3,243)
|
(10,469)
|
Impact of charges associated with our
|
Unrealized loss on investment
|
-
|
3,298
|
-
|
9,009
|
Tax impact
|
-
|
(626)
|
-
|
(1,085)
|
Tax impact
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
28,123
|
$
|
23,842
|
$
|
73,585
|
$
|
102,047
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
(0.74)
|
$
|
(0.51)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.94
|
Diluted earnings per share, excluding
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
2.01
|
Weighted-average common shares
|
49,859
|
50,199
|
50,029
|
50,822
|
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2023 - Low-
|
2023 High-
|
2023 - Low-
|
2023 High-
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
$
|
0.05
|
Impact of restructuring expense:
|
Restructuring
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.60
|
0.60
|
Tax impact
|
(0.11)
|
(0.11)
|
(0.18)
|
(0.18)
|
Impact of inventory write-off:
|
Inventory write-off
|
1.31
|
1.31
|
Tax impact
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.77
SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises
