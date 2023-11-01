Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2023 results.

Executive Summary

Q3 2023 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue $498.8 million; (7)% • (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million Earnings Per Share

(EPS) $(0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to

$(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges Customers 978,907; (21)% Paid Affiliates 186,162; (23)% or (13)% excluding an adjustment to eligibility

requirements Sales Leaders 47,031; (6)%

"Our third quarter results were softer than expected as persistent macro-economic challenges in several of our key markets negatively affected consumer spending and customer acquisition, particularly in our Mainland China and Americas segments, along with a continued strong U.S. dollar," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Although we are disappointed in the third quarter results of our Nu Skin business, we are encouraged by stabilization and modest growth in three of our Nu Skin reporting segments, highlighted by double-digit gains in Europe/Africa. We are also pleased with accelerated growth of our Rhyz businesses as we lean further into our synergistic enterprise ecosystem.

"We continued to advance key initiatives aimed at driving long-term success, such as introducing ageLOC® WellSpa iO™, a smart device system focused on holistic wellness and beauty; rolling out a new channel growth incentive; and gaining additional traction in monthly active users of our Vera® and Stela apps," continued Napierski. "Given the current global headwinds and their impact, we are strategically re-evaluating several aspects of our Nu Skin business, including our product portfolio, global processes and organization, and operational footprint. This is to ensure we continue executing on the transformational initiatives that will shape Nu Skin's future, including the introduction of a new mental wellness category in 2024. We are also aggressively managing costs to help drive growth and profitability as we work toward our long-term vision."

Q3 2023 Year-over-year Operating Results

Revenue $498.8 million compared to $537.8 million • (1)% FX impact or $(8.1) million Gross Margin 58.6% or 71.8% excluding an inventory write-off compared to

67.7% or 72.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges • Nu Skin business was 61.8% or 76.8% excluding inventory

write-off compared to 73.0% or 76.7% excluding

restructuring and impairment charges Selling Expenses 37.6% compared to 40.3% • Nu Skin business was 41.7% compared to 43.5% G&A Expenses 26.2% compared to 25.7% Operating Margin (5.3)% or 7.9% excluding an inventory write-off compared to

(3.8)% or 6.8% excluding restructuring and impairment charges Other Expense $(8.1) million compared to $(8.7) million or $(5.4) million

excluding restructuring and impairment charges Income Tax Rate (7.3)% or 10.1% excluding an inventory write-off compared to

12.3% or 24.0% excluding restructuring and impairment charges EPS ($0.74) or $0.56 excluding an inventory write-off compared to

$(0.51) or $0.47 excluding restructuring and impairment charges

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments $19.5 million Stock Repurchases $13.0 million • $162.4 million remaining in authorization

Q4 and Full-year 2023 Outlook

Q4 2023 Revenue $440 to $480 million; (16)% to (8)% • Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact Q4 2023 EPS $(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 non-GAAP 2023 Revenue $1.92 to $1.96 billion; (14)% to (12)% • Approximately (3) to (2)% FX impact 2023 EPS $(0.10) to $0.05 or $1.62 to $1.77 non-GAAP

"Given the state of our business and in line with our global strategic review, we made the decision to accelerate our product portfolio optimization resulting in a $65.7 million Q3 inventory write-off and are adjusting our annual guidance, which includes an anticipated Q4 restructuring charge of $15 to $25 million," added James D. Thomas, chief financial officer. "Our 2023 revenue is now expected to be $1.92 to $1.96 billion, with an approximate 3 percent foreign currency headwind. We anticipate reported EPS of $(0.10) to $0.05 or adjusted EPS of $1.62 to $1.77, which excludes inventory write-off and restructuring charges. For the fourth quarter, we project revenue of $440 to $480 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 3 percent, with reported earnings per share of $(0.14) to $0.01 or $0.15 to $0.30 when excluding the fourth quarter charge."

Conference Call

The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through Nov. 15, 2023.

About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by nearly 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Rhyz is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the macro-environment and the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, strategies, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions/launches, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, and affiliates; projections regarding revenue, expenses, future restructuring and impairment charges, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

risk that epidemics, including COVID-19 and related disruptions, or other crises could negatively impact our business;

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;

uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

economic conditions and events globally;

the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

Earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate, each excluding inventory write-off charges and/or restructuring and impairment charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of inventory write-off charges and restructuring and impairment charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, other expense and income tax rate calculated under GAAP, below.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,





Constant-

Currency

2023

2022

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Americas $ 91,671

$ 131,591



(30) %



(27) % Mainland China

70,225



75,151



(7) %



(1) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

68,743



83,502



(18) %



(16) % South Korea

63,709



67,237



(5) %



(7) % Japan

53,399



53,276



—



5 % Europe & Africa

50,048



45,099



11 %



3 % Hong Kong/Taiwan

40,724



39,587



3 %



6 % Nu Skin other

(274)



496



(155) %



(155) % Total Nu Skin

438,245



495,939



(12) %



(10) % Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

49,714



41,328



20 %



20 % Rhyz other

10,813



538



1910 %



1910 % Total Rhyz Investments

60,527



41,866



45 %



45 % Total $ 498,772

$ 537,805



(7) %



(6) %

The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,





Constant-

Currency

2023

2022

Change

Change Nu Skin





















Americas $ 300,469

$ 379,616



(21) %



(17) % Mainland China

226,563



286,454



(21) %



(16) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

200,317



267,805



(25) %



(23) % South Korea

187,719



208,678



(10) %



(8) % Japan

156,867



171,019



(8) %



(1) % Europe & Africa

144,460



148,938



(3) %



(4) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

112,380



117,408



(4) %



(1) % Nu Skin other

208



2,434



(91) %



(91) % Total Nu Skin

1,328,983



1,582,352



(16) %



(13) % Rhyz Investments





















Manufacturing

131,032



119,898



9 %



9 % Rhyz other

20,476



1,069



1815 %



1815 % Total Rhyz Investments

151,508



120,967



25 %



25 % Total $ 1,480,491

$ 1,703,319



(13) %



(10) %

The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022:



Three Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022

Change Customers













Americas

231,215



316,123

(27) % Mainland China

189,221



256,183

(26) % Southeast Asia/Pacific

111,151



153,432

(28) % South Korea

109,550



134,549

(19) % Japan

114,316



121,202

(6) % Europe & Africa

169,320



187,906

(10) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

54,134



69,989

(23) % Total Customers

978,907



1,239,384

(21) %















Paid Affiliates













Americas

32,769



44,745

(27) % Mainland China

27,509



23,088

19 % Southeast Asia/Pacific

33,574



40,624

(17) % South Korea(1)

24,110



47,852

(50) % Japan

37,695



38,119

(1) % Europe & Africa(1)

19,254



31,409

(39) % Hong Kong/Taiwan(1)

11,251



17,439

(35) % Total Paid Affiliates

186,162



243,276

(23) %















Sales Leaders













Americas

7,537



9,545

(21) % Mainland China

12,647



11,897

6 % Southeast Asia/Pacific

6,351



7,618

(17) % South Korea

6,436



6,992

(8) % Japan

7,087



6,063

17 % Europe & Africa

4,105



4,777

(14) % Hong Kong/Taiwan

2,868



2,932

(2) % Total Sales Leaders

47,031



49,824

(6) %



(1) The September 30, 2023, number is affected by a change in eligibility requirements for receiving certain rewards within our compensation structure. We plan to implement these changes in additional segments over the next several quarters.

"Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.

"Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.

"Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 498,772

$ 537,805

$ 1,480,491

$ 1,703,319 Cost of sales

206,505



173,500



475,635



483,099 Gross profit

292,267



364,305



1,004,856



1,220,220























Operating expenses:





















Selling expenses

187,750



216,478



561,039



678,603 General and administrative expenses

130,882



137,987



401,825



428,105 Restructuring and impairment expenses

—



30,124



9,787



30,124 Total operating expenses

318,632



384,589



972,651



1,136,832























Operating income (loss)

(26,365)



(20,284)



32,205



83,388 Other expense, net

(8,086)



(8,680)



(14,955)



(18,773)























Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(34,451)



(28,964)



17,250



64,615 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,504



(3,574)



15,937



17,052























Net income (loss) $ (36,955)

$ (25,390)

$ 1,313

$ 47,563























Net income (loss) per share:





















Basic $ (0.74)

$ (0.51)

$ 0.03

$ 0.95 Diluted $ (0.74)

$ (0.51)

$ 0.03

$ 0.94























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):





















Basic

49,859



50,199



49,812



50,187 Diluted

49,859



50,199



50,029



50,822

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)









September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,314

$ 264,725 Current investments

16,673



13,784 Accounts receivable, net

77,251



47,360 Inventories, net

291,103



346,183 Prepaid expenses and other

82,781



87,816 Total current assets

701,122



759,868











Property and equipment, net

428,932



444,806 Operating lease right-of-use assets

86,315



98,734 Goodwill

229,469



206,432 Other intangible assets, net

108,972



66,701 Other assets

238,281



244,429 Total assets $ 1,793,091

$ 1,820,970











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 48,583

$ 53,963 Accrued expenses

245,432



280,280 Current portion of long-term debt

140,000



25,000 Total current liabilities

434,015



359,243











Operating lease liabilities

68,208



76,540 Long-term debt

362,896



377,466 Other liabilities

105,785



110,425 Total liabilities

970,904



923,674











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares

issued

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

619,193



613,278 Treasury stock, at cost – 41.2 million and 41.1 million shares

(1,570,718)



(1,569,061) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(108,836)



(86,509) Retained earnings

1,882,457



1,939,497 Total stockholders' equity

822,187



897,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,793,091

$ $1,820,970

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Inventory Write-off to GAAP Gross Margin

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross Profit

$ 292,267

$ 364,305

$ 1,004,856

$ 1,220,220

Impact of inventory write-off



65,728



26,905



65,728



26,905

Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 357,995

$ 391,210

$ 1,070,584

$ 1,247,125





























Gross Margin



58.6 %



67.7 %



67.9 %



71.6 %

Gross Margin, excluding inventory

write-off impact



71.8 %



72.7 %



72.3 %



73.2 %





























Revenue

$ 498,772

$ 537,805

$ 1,480,491

$ 1,703,319



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Core Nu Skin Business Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Inventory Write-off to GAAP

Gross Margin

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



































Three months ended

September 30,













2023

2022

Gross Profit













$ 270,630

$ 361,895

Impact of inventory write-off















65,728



18,549

Adjusted Gross Profit













$ 336,358

$ 380,444





























Gross Margin















61.8 %



73.0 %

Gross Margin, excluding inventory

write-off impact















76.8 %



76.7 %





























Revenue













$ 438,245

$ 495,939



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Operating Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP

Operating Margin

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating Income

$ (26,365)

$ (20,284)

$ 32,205

$ 83,388

Impact of restructuring and

impairment



-



30,124



9,787



30,124

Impact of inventory write-off



65,728



26,905



65,728



26,905

Adjusted operating income

$ 39,363

$ 36,745

$ 107,720

$ 140,417

























































Operating margin



-5.3 %



-3.8 %



2.2 %



4.9 %

Operating margin, excluding

restructuring and inventory write-

off impact



7.9 %



6.8 %



7.3 %



8.2 %





























Revenue

$ 498,772

$ 537,805

$ 1,480,491

$ 1,703,319



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net Excluding Impact of Q4 2021 Exit from Grow Tech to

GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net (in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Other income (expense), net

$ (8,086)

$ (8,680)

$ (14,955)

$ (18,773)

Impact of charges associated with our

Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech:

























Unrealized investment loss



-



3,298



-



9,009

Adjusted other income (expense), net

$ (8,086)

$ (5,382)

$ (14,955)

$ (9,764)



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ 2,504

$ (3,574)

$ 15,937

$ 17,052

Impact of restructuring and

inventory write-off on provision for

income taxes



650



11,095



3,243



11,554

Provision for income taxes,

excluding impact of restructuring

and inventory-write-off

$ 3,154

$ 7,521

$ 19,180

$ 28,606





























Income before provision for income

taxes



(34,451)



(28,964)



17,250



64,615

Impact of inventory write-off



65,728



26,905



65,728



26,905

Impact of restructuring and impairment



-



30,124



9,787



30,124

Impact of charges associated with

our exit from Grow Tech:

























Unrealized investment loss



-



3,298



-



9,009

Income before provision for income

taxes, excluding impact of

restructuring and inventory write-off

$ 31,277

$ 31,363

$ 92,765

$ 130,653





























Effective tax rate



-7.3 %



12.3 %



92.4 %



26.4 %

Effective tax rate, excluding

restructuring and inventory write-off

impact



10.1 %



24.0 %



20.7 %



21.9 %



NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP

Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)





























Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ (36,955)

$ (25,390)

$ 1,313

$ 47,563 Impact of restructuring and inventory

write-off expense:























Restructuring and impairment



-



30,124



9,787



30,124 Inventory write-off



65,728



26,905



65,728



26,905 Tax impact



(650)



(10,469)



(3,243)



(10,469) Impact of charges associated with our

exit from Grow Tech:























Unrealized loss on investment



-



3,298



-



9,009 Tax impact



-



(626)



-



(1,085) Tax impact



-



-



-



- Adjusted net income

$ 28,123

$ 23,842

$ 73,585

$ 102,047



















































Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.74)

$ (0.51)

$ 0.03

$ 0.94 Diluted earnings per share, excluding

restructuring and inventory write-off

impact

$ 0.56

$ 0.47

$ 1.47

$ 2.01

























Weighted-average common shares

outstanding (000)



49,859



50,199



50,029



50,822

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Inventory Write-off to GAAP

Earnings Per Share





























Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2023 - Low-

end

2023 High-

end

2023 - Low-

end

2023 High-

end Earnings Per Share

$ (0.14)

$ 0.01

$ (0.10)

$ 0.05 Impact of restructuring expense:























Restructuring



0.40



0.40



0.60



0.60 Tax impact



(0.11)



(0.11)



(0.18)



(0.18) Impact of inventory write-off:























Inventory write-off















1.31



1.31 Tax impact















(0.01)



(0.01) Adjusted EPS

$ 0.15

$ 0.30

$ 1.62

$ 1.77

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises