Nu Skin Enterprises To Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Results

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it will release third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day beginning at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss historical results and upcoming business initiatives.

The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Strategy Meeting at Nu Skin LIVE

The company also announced as part of its Nu Skin LIVE global sales conference the management team will discuss its vision and strategy with the investment community on Thursday, Oct. 10.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, a webcast will begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET and will be available at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast, along with accompanying slides, will be made available from the same location through Thursday, Oct. 24.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuskin.com

