Nu Skin Enterprises to Present at Jefferies Global Consumer Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Vice President of Investor Relations Scott Pond will present at Jefferies Global Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Mass., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET. Those wishing to access the audio and the supplemental slides can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Wednesday, July 4, 2018.