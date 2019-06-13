Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Jefferies Global Consumer Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Chief Financial Officer Mark Lawrence will present at the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Mass., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The company's fireside chat will be webcast live beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Those wishing to access the audio can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

