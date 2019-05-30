Nu Skin Enterprises To Showcase Beauty Devices And Sustainable Growing Technology At CES Asia

PROVO, Utah, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) today announced it will be participating at CES Asia 2019 in Shanghai from June 11 to 13, 2019. Two of its companies, Nu Skin and Groviv, will be highlighting their technology and shared vision for consistently sourcing pure, sustainable ingredients for use in Nu Skin beauty and wellness products.

At the premier consumer technology event in Asia, Nu Skin will showcase its industry-leading family of beauty devices and other products that are developed by its more than 75 in-house scientists and engineers. The company will also share how it plans to combine controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology with its world-class scientific research to develop products using sustainable ingredients that are traceable from seed to solution.

Groviv will demonstrate its automated CEA systems that use a fraction of the water and land required in traditional farming without the use of herbicides and pesticides. The technology has been developed to support Nu Skin's product development initiatives, and Groviv is also exploring other industries and applications that will benefit from its sustainable growing technologies.

"We are excited to highlight our science and technology at CES Asia in our largest and fastest-growing market," said Ritch Wood, CEO of Nu Skin Enterprises. "Technology is integral to all aspects of our global business – not only in the products we develop and how we source our ingredients but also in enhancing our customer experience across all touchpoints to attract new customers and build brand loyalty."

Greater China is the largest region for Nu Skin's core beauty and wellness business. It is a billion-dollar region for the company with more than 350,000 customers, and Shanghai is home to the company's regional headquarters. The region also represents a significant growth opportunity for Nu Skin Enterprises.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

