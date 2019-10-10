Nu Skin Focuses Sustainability Efforts Around Key Initiatives

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in premium-quality beauty and wellness products, today introduced its areas of focus for sustainability and several key initiatives. This announcement was made in front of more than 10,000 of Nu Skin's sales leaders at its Nu Skin LIVE global sales convention, which will also be the first Salt Palace Convention Center event to be 100 percent energy neutral across multiple venues.

Nu Skin CEO Ritch Wood identified three areas of focus for the company's sustainability efforts: People, Planet and Product. "People are at the heart of everything we do at Nu Skin, and improving the lives of people will only happen when we become better stewards of our planet and continue to develop products that are made from the best possible combination of quality ingredients and innovative technology," said Wood. "We want to ensure that the footprint we leave at LIVE and in everything we do is a green one."

Wood also introduced five specific pledges Nu Skin is making toward its sustainability efforts:

Nu Skin will create an environmental impact scoring system, and the company's top 20 products will have an improved environmental impact score by the end of 2020.

Nu Skin will assess and score 100 percent of its products beginning to end, mindfully making changes to benefit the planet by 2023.

Nu Skin will change all its packaging to be reusable, recyclable, recycled, refillable or recoverable before 2030.

Nu Skin is aspiring to build a global network of zero-waste facilities to reduce its carbon footprint.

Nu Skin will invest at least 50 percent of its Foundation giving in communities and people that are providing essential resources to our planet and its inhabitants.

In addition, Nu Skin LIVE 2019 will be the first multi-venue event with the Salt Palace that is energy neutral. Nu Skin and the Salt Palace are working together to offset the event's energy footprint at all the venues involved (Nu Skin corporate campus, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Salt Palace) through energy reduction efforts and solar renewable energy credits. Through these programs, an estimated 160 metric tons of carbon emissions will be offset. This is the equivalent of nearly 400,000 miles not driven by a car, or more than 2,600 trees grown for ten years.

Nu Skin is also projected to divert 75 percent of the event's waste from the landfill by reusing, recovering, recycling and donating materials that would normally be thrown away including food, materials, swag, event props and more. As part of these waste-reducing efforts, Nu Skin is supporting Utah Food Services and its food rescue initiatives by donating all excess food to the organization.

Nu Skin has always pledged to use quality ingredients and demonstrate responsible sourcing for its products to move forward its mission of being a force for good in the world. The company has also had many sustainability initiatives over the years, which are being recognized this month with a 2019 Green Business Award from Utah Business magazine, a program that honors local companies and individuals that are putting forth major efforts towards environmental sustainability.

"We created these initiatives because we care about the impact that we are making on the world and on the environment and to bring more focus to our sustainability efforts. We look forward to doing even more; to continue putting forth efforts and making improvements to become a leader in sustainability," continued Wood.

To learn more and follow Nu Skin's efforts and goals toward sustainability, visit nuskin.com/sustainability.

